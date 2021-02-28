Lenovo Legion Laptop Leak with H45 with Intel 11th Gen 8 Core Tiger Lake-RTX 3080





If you’re disappointed that Intel’s latest gaming fuel Tiger Lake-H35 processor has only four cores and eight threads, there’s some good news this morning. The first signs of a mass-produced laptop with a Tiger Lake-H45 processor have been discovered. The Tiger Lake-H35 processor’s TDP may have been estimated to be up to 35 watts, but of course the H45 suffix supports a higher 45 watt TDP.

Higher TDP allows Intel to incorporate 8 cores and 16 threads into the Tiger Lake-H45 processor. The increased number of cores / threads makes the processor suitable as a successor to the Comet Lake-H family launched on laptops in early 2020. Intel has previously confirmed that these processors have turbo frequencies up to 5GHz, and this benchmark applies to Tiger’s flagship product. Lake-H45 family: Core i9-11900HK.

The Core i9-11900HK was found in the unannounced CompSource product list of Lenovo laptops. In this case, it’s a Legion 7 gaming laptop with a 16-inch QHD display. But with 32 GB of RAM, 1 TB of SSD, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, that’s not the only high-end spec. The CompSource product page states that the laptop is priced at $ 950.20, which is terribly inaccurate and could be a placeholder value. The price of a laptop is probably close to twice (or more) that price.

There are also references to the other two members of the Tiger Lake-H45 family, the Core i5-11400H (6 cores / 12 threads, 2.4GHz / 4.5GHz) and the Core i7-11800H (8 cores / 12 threads, 2.4GHz /). .. 4.6GHz). All Tiger Lake-H45 processors support 20 PCIe 4.0 lanes and native Thunderbolt 4 and integrated Wi-Fi 6E.

So far, the Tiger Lake-H45 is becoming an impressive processor family for laptops and looks forward to how it competes with AMD’s Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 family of mobile processors. .. AMD has an edge over Intel by implementing PCIe 4.0 on Zen 2 desktop processors in 2019. However, the company was unable to introduce a high-speed interface to the Zen2-based Ryzen 4000 mobile processor or the successor to the Ryzen 5000 (potentially for power consumption reasons). Also, AMD hasn’t introduced native Thunderbolt 3 support for laptops, but Intel has moved to Thunderbolt 4. However, none of these omissions have diminished the appeal of the Ryzen 4000/5000 family, which has potential laptop buyers.

