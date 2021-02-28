Black Ops Cold War Season 2 Reloaded Revealed by Leaker





Black Ops Cold War Season 2 is not over yet. A leaker has revealed that an update for “Season 2 Reloaded” is underway.

Black Ops Cold War Season 2 is the only place here, and players are already looking forward to what the game will offer in the future.

The latest updates, adding new multiplayer maps, zombie content, and more to the title, have proven to be a very popular season so far. That said, there are already some complaints.

(Source: Activision)

Cold War Multiplayer fans are angry with Activision because Warzone and Zombies have been priorities so far. After all, so far, Season 2 has only one new 6v6 map.

This is where Black Ops Cold War Season 2 Reloaded can certainly help. And if you have to guess, Cold War will get one of eight leaked remastered maps in a future update.

Black Ops Cold War Season 2 Reloaded Update

According to industry insiders, Black Ops Cold War Season 2 Reloaded has been confirmed to be available in the future.

In a recent tweet, Call of Duty’s leaker Tom Henderson shares his knowledge of upcoming updates. But it seems that the term reloaded isn’t the only one that appears in Season 2 …

If Henderson is right, every season of Black Ops Cold War will come with a “Massive Midseason” update. Like Season 1 Reloaded, these updates come with new weapons, maps, modes, and updates.

(Source: Activision)

Last time I got an Express map remade for the Cold War and some incredible new game modes for multiplayer and zombies. Of course, Fireteam Z is also technically part of the reloaded update.

You’re probably getting another major zombie update in Reloaded, even though you’ve already got Outbreak Mode in Cold War Season 2. This could be a remake of the long-awaited Kinodea Toten for the Cold War zombies, where Leak was promising for some time.

Interviewer: Yes, each season of BOCW gets a large mid-season “reload” update that includes new weapons, maps, modes and updates.

— Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) February 27, 2021

In case you miss it, the new Cold War Zombie bug is literally handing out billions of free etherium crystals.

And during the Double XP period, there are new exploits to easily obtain so many Cold War weapons XP.

Meanwhile, Battle Royale news seems to have set a release date for the new Warzone map, with a big nuclear weapon heading for Verdansk!

