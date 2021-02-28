According to Verizon support, 5G should be turned off to save cell phone battery





Despite the constant promotion of 5G phones and the fact that they have spent more than $ 45 billion on new high-speed spectra, Verizon’s support now turns off 5G access on phones to maintain battery life. I advise people on Twitter.

In a tweet on Sunday morning, Verizon’s support suggests that one way to save battery life is to turn on LTE if the user notices that the battery drains faster than usual. did. Of course, the procedure turns off 5G on phones that have 5G available. It’s also worth pointing out that you don’t actually turn on LTE when you perform this procedure. LTE is always enabled as a fallback for 5G networks. However, Verizon is clearly cautious not to actually instruct its customers to turn off 5G.

Twitter users naturally pointed out that switching to LTE only meant turning off 5G (available on some new phones), but helpful support personnel helped find the root cause of speed issues. Said that it is important to troubleshoot the steps in. Verizon is constantly updating to launch more 5G areas faster and speed up. Verizon’s national 5G network uses a technology called DSS. This is often actually slower than the LTE network you are trying to replace.

After officially launching its next-generation network in October 2020, Verizon announced a major 5G plan for 2021 last month. One of our top priorities is to expand the coverage of ultrafast millimeter-wave coverage, which is currently restricted to some parts of some cities. We. It also depends a lot on how close you are to your Verizon 5G site.

Both Verizon and AT & T have spent a fortune on FCC Auction 107 to bid on the C-band spectrum. Verizon spent $ 45.4 billion, double AT & T’s $ 23.4 billion. AT & T’s current national 5G network also relies on DSS at speeds close to or slower than 4G LTE.

The new frequencies will not be available until the end of 2021 at the earliest, and will initially be available in limited locations.

