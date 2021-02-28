Top Story of the Week: 2021 MacBook Pro Rumors, MagSafe Battery for iPhone 12, AirPods 3, and more





Top story of the week: AirPods 3 leaked images, 2021 MacBook Pro update details, Apple takes action against macOS malware. Read all of this week’s Top Apple Stories.

AirPods 3

The AirPods 3, like the AirPods Pro, are rumored to offer a whole new design with entry-level AirPods. The biggest change here is that the AirPods 3 has an in-ear design instead of being heard like the current AirPods.

The image leaked this week provided a potential real-world look for the redesigned AirPods 3. Check out our full coverage here.

MagSafe Battery for iPhone 12

Bloomberg reported last week that Apple is developing a new MagSafe battery pack accessory for the iPhone 12. But this week, Anker defeated Apple to bring its own MagSafe-compatible battery pack for the iPhone 12 to market.

The new Anker PowerCore Magnetic 5K Wireless Power Bank has a 5,000mAh battery that allows you to charge your iPhone 12 mini from 0 to 100% with a little extra margin. The iPhone 12 can be charged from 0 to 95%, and the iPhone 12 Pro can be charged from 0 to 97%. , And the iPhone 12 Pro Max are 0-75%.

We’re still not sure if the Apples MagSafe battery pack for the iPhone 12 will eventually see the light of day, but MagSafe-compatible Ankers can be ordered today.

macOS malware

Last week, Apple Silicon optimization actually discovered some of the macOS malware. Silver Sparrow forces infected Macs to check the control server once an hour and has a self-destructive mechanism, but researchers haven’t actually observed the malicious intent yet.

This week, Apple took steps to prevent further spread of Silver Sparrow by revoking the security certificate of the developer account used to sign the package. This will prevent it from being installed on any more Macs.

MacBook Pro port

Earlier this month, Ming-Chi Kuo reported that the new MacBook Pro model coming this year has additional I / O options compared to the current model. Analysts followed up the report more specifically this week. Kuo says he expects the Apples 2021 MacBook Pro model to have an HDMI port and an SD card slot. This is a significant change compared to current MacBook Pro models that only have Thunderbolt connectivity.

Our full expectations for the 2021 MacBook Pro update are here.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

Jeff Benjamin joins Zac Hall for a final interview with Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 5 before the new model is announced.

