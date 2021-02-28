The developers of the sinking city warn fans about playing on Steam





Frogwares has told fans not to buy the newly added Steam version of The Sinking City after a legal dispute with publisher Nacon.

Sinking City has been re-added to Steam, but its developer, Frogwares, recommends that players do not purchase this version of the game. Action-adventure games were like a pace change for developers when they were released in 2019. Frogwares was previously best known for creating a series of Sherlock Holmes titles. Set in the 1920s, Thinking City features a more horror-based story and is inspired by the story of HP Lovecraft. Unfortunately, the game received a warm welcome from most retailers, and Screen Rant awarded 3 out of 5.

Frogwares and game publishers Nacon and Bigben Interactive have been involved in legal controversy since August 2020, when developers delisted The Sinking City from most stores. This happened after allegations that both companies were withholding payments and engaged in actions designed by Forgwares to terminate their contract with Nacon. In an issue described in a long open letter, Frogwares accused Nacon of requesting the source code for the game, using IP for other projects without permission, and illegally modifying the company’s business contracts. Nacon later issued a statement in response to Frogwares’ allegations, denying the allegations and threatening legal action.

The Lovecraftian action-adventure game The Sinking City is back on Steam after a prolonged delisting. However, developer Frogwares warns fans not to buy this version of the title. According to the developers, the team isn’t working on a version available on Valve’s storefront, and said in a tweeted statement, “I don’t recommend buying this version.” The exact circumstances under which The Sinking City returned to Steam without Frogwares’ permission are unknown. But the studio promised more news soon.

Frogwares has not created a version of @thesinkingcity for sale on @Steam today. We do not recommend purchasing this version. More news soon.

— Frogwares (@Frogwares) February 26, 2021

The Sinking City returned to the Xbox store earlier this year after being unavailable to most players for months. The game was already published by Frogwares on the Nintendo Switch eShop at its own expense, but was not yet available for purchase on a PC or PlayStation 4. A legal ruling in the French Court of Appeals ordered Frogwares to redistribute the game. This is a ruling that explains the reason for The Sinking City. Suddenly I came back to Steam.

This type of contract dispute is rare in the gaming industry, and developers are usually in a friendly relationship with publishers. It’s not yet clear who’s wrong with this controversy, but the disagreement is so public that both Frogwares and Nacon are in a difficult position. We hope that in the near future, the issue will be resolved to the satisfaction of all stakeholders and that fans will have the opportunity to enjoy Thinking City with the consent of the developers. Unfortunately, this peaceful solution is unlikely at this stage.

