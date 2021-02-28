Lenovo Smart Tab M10 HD 2nd Generation Review: Affordable but Poor Performance





Android tablets have become less common in the last few years, but they still don’t prevent some manufacturers from making tablets. One of those OEMs, Lenovo, recently released the second generation of its Smart Tab M10 Android tablet lineup.

The Lenovo Smart Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen comes with a 10.1 HD display, 32 GB of internal storage with a MicroSD slot for expansion, 2 GB of RAM, Android 10, up to 8 hours of video playback and more. Continue reading to see how the tablet worked in the full review below.

Specifications Display 10.1HD (1280 x 800) IPS LCD, 400 knit 10-point touch screen display ProcessorMediaTek Helio P22T tab, Octacore 2.3GHz Storage 32GB eMMC (expandable up to 256GB) Memory 2GB Camera Front: 5MP (fixed focus) Rear: 8MP Autofocus) PortsUSB Type-C 2.0 Headphone / Microphone Combo Connectivity 802.11AC, 2.4GHz and 5GHz Dual Band Bluetooth 5.0 WiFi DirectAudio2x Side Speaker, Dolby AtmosSensorsAccelerometer (G) Sensor Optimized Sensor L Sensor P Sensor Hall Sensor VibratorSecurityFace Unlock Battery Up to 10 hours (Web browsing) Up to 8 hours (Video playback) Operating system Android 10ColorIron GrayDimensions (H x W x D) 241.5 x 149.38 x 8.25mm (9.5 x 5.88 x .32) Weight420g (0.90lbs) ColorIron GrayWhats in the box Lenovo Smart Tab M10 2nd Generation Smart Charging Station dockUSB Type-C Charging Cable Quick Starter Guide Design

If there’s anything the Tab M10 HD has from other tablets, it’s its rectangular design. There are some decently sized bezels on the front, which are larger than you would use on other devices, but out of the way during use. In fact, once you get used to the tablet, it’s subtle enough to forget. The tablet also has a front camera for anyone who wants to use Google Duo or video calls with family and friends.

Turn the M10 HD over and you’ll see a nice iron gray color with a rear-facing camera and the Lenovo logo. On the right side of the tablet is a textured power / standby button along with a volume locker. At the bottom is a USB Type-C port for charging your tablet and one speaker. The second speaker is at the top with a 3.5mm audio connection. Finally, there is a connector plate on the left long side of the tablet that allows you to use the tablet as a media device with the included dock.

What makes this tablet smarter than other tablets is the dock included in the box. The dock is made of aluminum, small enough to fit in a nightstand and takes up very little space. Connect the two gold pins that connect to the bottom of the Tab M10 to the Micro-USB port on the back of the dock. This is a strange design choice as the tablet itself has a USB Type-C connection. I wish the dock had a Micro-USB port. In fact, it would have been nice to see the tablet connected to the dock via USB Type-C and charged through the dock itself.

display

Lenovo chose the 10.1 HD (1280 x 800) IPS LCD for the Tab M10. It comes in at resolutions just over 720p, so the display is fine at best. However, colors such as red, blue and green are pretty good. Black is dark enough, but sometimes I noticed a little shade of gray. On the other hand, white and bright colors were bright.

If you plan to play some games, you will notice the extra vividness of the colors. The videos from YouTube and other video streaming services also looked decent enough, but a bit dull. As you are accustomed to FHD, FHD +, and QHD resolution displays, you will tend to notice low resolution pixels on your tablet (specify screen size) when watching videos or sitting on the main home screen.

software

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 HD comes with Android 10 including Google Assistant. Android 11 has been released for some time, but Android 10 is the version found on most Android devices. Another feature that may attract some people on this tablet is a dedicated kids mode.

We won’t go into the details of Android 10, but you can take advantage of features such as system-wide dark themes, gesture navigation, and smart replies. With the Google Assistant, you can keep your weather, playing music, Google Photos photos, and more up to date.

Thanks to Google Kids Space, M10HD has a Kids Mode Suite that allows kids 3-8 years old to study, play games and watch videos on YouTube Kids. Please note that in order to actually use KidsSpace, you need to create a brand new profile and set up a child Google account.

performance

Lenovo features an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T Tab SoC, 2GB RAM, and 32GB of internal storage inside a Smart Tab M10 2nd generation Android tablet. Unfortunately, this means getting a midrange processor with entry-level RAM and decent storage that can be expanded with a MicroSD card.

Don’t expect this tablet to use the processor intensively, as running one or two OS and apps will run out of 2 GB of RAM. When you load the app, your tablet will slow down, slow down and start to feel delayed. However, after about 5 seconds, the tablet catches up and works fine.

Switching between applications works in the same way, but when you tap a recent app button, it takes about a second for other open applications to appear. After tapping another app, do the same, which takes about a second to load and run again. As long as I ran the application, there was almost no lag after loading and it worked pretty well.

With the Helio P22T, the tablet works fine, but if Lenovo adds 1-2 GB of RAM, performance is less of an issue.

Sound quality

The Lenovo Smart Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen comes with dual side facing speakers with Dolby Atmos sound. When it came to listening to music, it sounded decent, but it wasn’t that special. There wasn’t much bass, but there were treble and mids. The sound can be loud, but after a certain point it becomes quieter. The YouTube and Netflix videos sounded fine with respect to the audio and other sounds in the scene. When listening to music or watching videos, you can hear everything going on unless there is a lot of ambient noise in the room.

Right speaker camera with USB C charging port

I still don’t believe that the tablet should be used as a camera, so there’s an 8MP lens on the back of the Smart Tab M10 HD 2nd Generation Lenovo. There’s nothing to write at home, but tablets take good-looking photos. Photos in bright rooms and outdoors were fine, but sometimes there were too many exposures and particles even when using autofocus.

The quality when taking pictures with the 5MP front camera was about the same as the rear camera. The picture taken in a bright place was good, but it still had too many particles.

8MP rear camera bump.

To be honest, if you already have a smartphone or DSLR, it doesn’t make sense to take a picture with this tablet. On the other hand, the kids will probably not be able to really tell the difference as you and I can.

Battery life

When it comes to battery life, this Lenovo Smart Tab M10HD 2nd Generation has a decent 5,000mAh battery to say the least. If you use it as an entertainment device, it will drain the battery even more if you use it frequently. Browsing the web and playing games around the day will increase your usage a bit before you charge your tablet.

price

Lenovo offers the SmartTab M10 HD 2nd Gen for $ 129.99. It’s not the best tablet, but the price-performance ratio is about the same. It offers an affordable price with OK specs that gives you an acceptable experience.

wrap up

The Lenovo Smart Tab M10 HD 2nd Generation Android Tablet is for kids playing games and watching videos, or for those who need an entry-level tablet for basic tasks before upgrading to a higher performance one. Probably perfect for use as a tablet.

Lenovo Smart Tab M10HD 2nd Generation US $ 129.99

Nailed Simple design Used as a smart display With built-in Google Assistant Kids mode dock Affordable work required Slow or choppy camera Decent speaker dock micro USB port (tablet comes with USB Type-C)





