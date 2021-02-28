FINAL FANTASY 7 Remake Soundtrack Now Available on Streaming Service





It was a big week for FINAL FANTASY VII, to say the least. Square Enix has not only announced Intergrade, a new version of FFVII Remake for PS5, but it has also become clear that another remake series is heading for mobile devices. But the best thing that has happened recently in connection with the iconic game in this Flood news is probably related to its music.

Since its release last year, Square Enix has announced that the official soundtrack to FINAL FANTASY VII Remake will also be streamed at the behest of fans. Since then, game scores have been displayed on Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music Unlimited. Obviously, you need to be a subscriber to listen to the soundtrack on any of these platforms. Still, this release makes music more accessible than ever since the end of Square.

We know you were waiting for this a bit …

Beginning February 26, the @ FinalFantasy VII Remake soundtrack will be available for online music subscription services such as Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music Unlimited. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/ IKSSOEhAxW

-FINAL FANTASY VII Remake (@finalfantasyvii) February 25, 2021

FINAL FANTASY VII has long been admired for its iconic music, and the repetition of new remakes has done a great job of bringing those songs into a new era. Whether or not you played FFVIIR last year, it’s undeniable that Nobuo Uematsu’s score is by no means excellent. In fact, the soundtrack was so highly regarded that it won the Best Music award at The Game Awards just a few months ago.

The best thing about adding remakes to these services is to join the chain of other FINAL FANTASY soundtracks that were already on the platform. As a result, longtime fans of this series are more likely to experience their favorite tracks in a variety of games. Now crossing our fingers, we hope this trend will continue into the future.

So what do you think about the FINAL FANTASY VII Remake soundtrack coming to the streaming service? Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments or on Twitter @ MooreMan12.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos