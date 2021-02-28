Bravely Default 2: How to defeat Shirley





Most of the Bravely Default 2 asterisk holders tend to be quirky and interesting characters. This is an explosion that interacts with them and, of course, fights them. But what’s here is more annoying than really fun because of the tedious process required before actually fighting her. Shirley is the owner of the gambler asterisk and is a pain in places you know. She is the first optional boss battle that includes a job asterisk as a reward, and you must complete the quests already described in this guide before you can actually challenge her.

How to defeat Shirley

Shirley loves money, gambling, and power over others. This can be seen in the actual battle with her as she is ruining your day with all of this. As you can imagine, gambler is her job, so there’s a lot of luck and RNG throughout the kit. This wasn’t enough, so because of money issues, she gave Orpheus control. Therefore, there are four enemies faced in battle, so let’s see how to proceed with the battle itself.

Shirley’s move set

Odds or Evens: Causes damage. Shirley rolls a number, and if it’s an even number, the damage is doubled. Elemental Wheel: Causes x and y elemental damage. The range of X is 1 to 10, and all basic skills can be randomly selected. Make sure the healer is ready, as the elemental wheel will target each character once before looping. High Roller: Causes great physical damage to the target. (Used only in the second phase)

Her kit looks dull compared to previous bosses like Beastmaster Anihar and bard Orpheus, but Orpheus himself participated in the fight and forgot to team with her. Please do not. Therefore, everything that was in the battle with the bard is back here. Read the Orpheus Guide to make sure we’re talking.

Once everything is set, it’s time to fight. Whenever possible, start immediately by cleaning up the two guards. Physical and magical attacks work just as well. If you have the Square One skill in the Freelancer Tree, you can use it to clear buffs from everyone on your opponent’s team. Only Orpheus and Shirley are standing in front of you without guards.

Don’t worry about Shirley yet. To keep your team healthy, just keep the defaults and recovery with White Mage. After the white magic is cast, the bard’s counter attacks with a sleep spell, so I suggest equipping your white mage with clothespins. Once enough BP has been collected, unleash the strongest attack on Orpheus and repeat this process until Orpheus is taken out. For me, Seth as a thief as a God Speed ​​Strike and Monk as a sub-job handled all damage wisely, two White Mage handled recovery and MP recovery, and Adele was fighting the entire battle. ..

Now that Orpheus is gone, Shirley is an easy process. The only difference is that you need to be careful with the high rollers when she is weak. This is because you can easily get some KOs for a frail character. Pay attention to her blood pressure, continue to heal, and attack only if there is an opening. There are no special tactics here, so knock her out and claim the gambler job asterisk.

Bravely Default 2 is only available on Nintendo Switch.

