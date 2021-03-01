MongoDB deepens Google Cloud integration





MongoDB and Google Cloud will expand their five-year partnership, allowing NoSQL database platform vendors to better integrate their global cloud database product, MongoDB Atlas, with cloud vendor products.

In general, the extended partnership allows developers to integrate MongoDB Atlas with several Google Cloud products such as Pub / Sub, BigQuery, Dataproc, Dataflow, Cloud Run, App Engine, Cloud Functions, Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), and Tensorflow. Means.

In addition, Google Clouds mainframe modernization solutions now support MongoDB Atlas, allowing users to translate legacy COBOL code on mainframes into the latest Java-based applications built on MongoDB.

MongoDB Atlas is a fully managed service that integrates directly with Google Cloud Console and Marketplace, providing integrated billing and support to co-customers, the companies said.

As a result, users of integrated services can receive a single invoice for all Google Cloud services and MongoDB Atlas, and can also use Google Cloud’s spending commitment to Atlas. In addition, the service is now available as a pay-as-you-go service on the Google Cloud Marketplace.

MongoDB Atlas is currently available in all 24 Google Cloud Regions.

Google Cloud and MongoDB use MongoDB Atlas on Google Cloud to form a long-standing, open and transparent partnership focused on driving customer success across multiple industries. Alan Chabra, Senior Vice President, Wide Partner, said. Every year, joint customer engagement and hiring is increasing significantly.

He said our sales collaboration is gaining tremendous momentum, largely due to the accelerated product integration and MongoDB Atlas’ strong product market fit.

According to Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President of the Google Cloud Global Ecosystem, the new agreement builds on a common commitment of companies to help them lay the foundation for data-driven transformation.

We are excited to build great customer success with MongoDB on Google Cloud.

At the end of last year, MongoDB migrated to allow users to deploy distributed MongoDB databases on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure through the multi-cloud cluster feature added to the MongoDB Atlas cloud database service.

The multi-cloud cluster feature allowed MongoDB Atlas users to avoid the operational complexity of managing data replication and migration between clouds.

Multi-cloud support allows users to leverage their unique capabilities and reach of different cloud providers while also providing uptime guarantees.

