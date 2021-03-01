Moto G, Moto Watch, Moto One smartwatch coming this year





Sounds like a long time ago, Motorola has actually been an important part of the history of the mobile industry, not just smartphones. Despite the very ridiculous “punctured tire” design, the Moto 360 was the first smartwatch to dare to have a circular body rather than a simpler square chassis. Like other smartphone makers, Motorola has stopped making wearables, but this year it looks like it’s back with three smartwatches instead of one.

For clarity, the information is not obtained directly from Motorola itself, but from slides shared with investors by the capital pool company CE Brands and its partner, the direct consumer company eBuyNow. You may remember that last year’s Moto 360 revival was actually made by eBuyNow. This suggests that the three Moto brand smartwatches are the same. Anyway, most consumers don’t know the details of the finer business and simply speculate that everything is manufactured and owned by Motorola anyway.

By itself, the three Moto smartwatches can be interesting. The Moto G smartwatch, which looks like it’s scheduled for release in June, looks like a typical circular smartwatch with two buttons on each side. Given the “Moto G” brand, it could be sold as a mid-range wearable. You’re probably running an older version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear chipset.

In July, CE Brands and eBuy Now will unveil the Moto Watch and Moto One. The former has a mysterious similarity to the Apple Watch, which may or may not work in your favor. The Moto One name, on the other hand, suggests that it approaches a purer Wear OS experience, much like the Motorola One phone and Android One.

It’s interesting to see a resurgence of interest in Wear OS smartwatches among smartphone OEMs, at least if the rumors about the Samsung Wear OS variant are true. Perhaps more interesting is that Motorola seems to be offloading its brand to other companies and is starting to move into a licensing business similar to what BlackBerry did years ago.

