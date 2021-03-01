Google suggests that images saved using Google Photos can be damaged





It comes after Google announces that its free storage option will end.

Google has revealed to Google One subscribers that its high-quality photo options can result in lower image quality than previously advertised. Admission is a departure from the long-standing position of the service, where high-quality photos are about the same as the original version, and users can safely delete the original photos after they have been uploaded to Google Photos.

Google’s high quality photo options are under scrutiny

When Google Photos was launched in 2015, it had a strong selling point. If Google allows you to switch your photos to high quality mode, you can upload as many photos to your service for free.

However, a recent email sent to Google One subscribers emphasized that “original quality photos retain the most detail and can be enlarged, cropped, and printed with less pixelation.” The email also encouraged users to get the most out of their storage quotes by uploading and saving original quality images rather than relying on high quality image options.

Part of the reason behind this push is that starting June 2021, Google Photos’ high quality mode will only offer 15GB of free storage. If you reach the 15 GB limit, you will need to pay to expand your Google Photos storage or stop using the service.

In many respects, Google seems to be urging users to reduce the amount of free photo storage space available to them before the subscription model goes into full swing.

High quality and original quality photos

The email explaining the changes included a photographic image showing the difference between the high quality image and the original quality image.

The difference in quality on the display may seem obvious, but it is important to note that this does not represent a difference in actual quality. Yes, high quality images have some compression, but as Google suggests, they don’t look like a gritty mess.

High quality images are stored with a quality of up to 16 megapixels. This is still larger than the default image size on many smartphones these days. That’s why imminent changes to the Google Photos Terms of Service are important, but don’t worry as much as Google wants.

If you’re worried about how much Google Photos storage you have left, you can use Google’s capacity calculator to see how much storage you have. The calculator takes into account the frequency of uploading data and the amount of storage remaining, and provides an approximate estimate of how long it will take for your Google account to fill up.

Need to reduce the amount of space used by Google Photos?

