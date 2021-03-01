API.ai Founding CEO Ilya Gelfenbeyn (acquired by Google and Now Dialogflow)-Voicebot Podcast Ep 197





Ilya Gelfenbeyn was the founding CEO of API.ai. He and his team are true pioneers in the voice AI industry, and their acquisition by Google in 2016 paid off for these efforts. API.ai was the development environment where most of the first Google actions were built. After changing its brand name in 2017, it is now well known as Dialogflow and is one of the most widely used solutions for building conversational AI experiences.

What you may not know is that there was Speaktoit known as Android Siri before API.ai. Speaktoit is an app-based virtual assistant that has attracted over 40 million users. This experience taught the team a lot about the tools needed to deploy a successful conversation assistant. That ultimately led to the creation of developer tools and the pivoting to API.ai.

Gelfenbeyn was later a founding member of Google Assistant Investment and was involved in the direct financing of several prominent voice AI startups. He currently leads an angel syndicate called AI, investing in AI-related companies.

Bret is the founder, CEO and research director of Voicebot.ai. He was named a commentator of the year at the 2019 Alexa Conference and is widely cited in the media and academic research as an authority on voice assistants and AI. He is also the host of the Voicebot Podcast and the editor of the VoiceInsider newsletter.

