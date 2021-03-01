How Digital Innovation Is Changing NHS Services and What It Means for medtech-Med-Tech Innovation





Oli Hudson, Content Director of Wilmington Healthcare, explores some of the new paths in the NHS Digital Playbook.

A new world of NHS digital services is taking shape, which points the way to what the patient’s journey will look like in the future.

The NHS England has published a series of digital playbook best practice resources from across the country covering five major therapeutic areas, including heart disease, respiratory, dermatology, musculoskeletal, and ophthalmology.

Each of these investigates the latest developments in remote counseling, virtual outpatient clinics, remote monitoring, appointment management, AI-assisted analytics, and online rehabilitation.

The playbook examines all stages of the route. For example, the Heart Disease Playbook has resources to help manage patients through referral management, primary care, diagnostics, outpatients, surgery and inpatients, and community rehabilitation.

In the surgery section, preoperative and postoperative assistance is available, including through health and care videos to provide perioperative guidance, or telemedicine to manage preoperative hypertension.

You can see the extension of the virtual clinic model, modeled on the musculoskeletal playbook.

King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has introduced a Virtual Fracture Clinic (VFC) model for patients with acute bone injury that does not require immediate on-call review. All patients will be referred to a virtual review conducted within 72 hours of participating in the A & E.

Following the introduction of the VFC model, all patients are now referred to virtual reviews. Care is standardized among all clinicians at both sites, as it contains the most common guidelines for managing injuries. The most appropriate treatment for their injuries will begin immediately.

As a result, 48% of patients no longer need a face-to-face fracture clinic review after VFC review.

For remote consultation, Northumbria Healthcare FT provides a way to move forward.

After the first national blockade, Trust installed video consultation hardware in all outpatient clinics. To date, about 40% of patients have accepted video counseling over other methods, and many patients say they prefer this method to telephone. The hardware can also be used for remote monitoring.

On the clinician side, virtual decision-making has been introduced in several areas, including online meetings of all members of the Interdisciplinary Team (MDT), such as the Sussex MSK Partnership.

In the past, face-to-face meetings were the norm. In the case of orthopedics, this mainly meant physiotherapists, osteopaths, psychologists, with little input from secondary care.

Now, in Partnership’s own words, neurosurgeons, pain consultants, GPs with a special interest in rheumatology, and senior pain and spine practitioners all share the same virtual space to discuss and streamline patient care. MDT conference can be held.

It is worth noting that Sussex MSK is acting as an integrated care service, previously grouping different stakeholders into groups focused on one therapeutic area. This type of collaboration could become the norm, as the NHS long-term plan to approve this approach has a real-world impact on healthcare services accelerated only by the recent government white paper on integration.

Medtech has two takeaways here. First, since the pandemic, the establishment of digital technology in the patient’s pathway has become the norm, with long-term and serious implications for the patient-hospital relationship. Of course, the current backlog of selective care cannot be tolerated, and the real move towards out-of-hospital care could reduce the number of secondary care patients in the coming years.

Second, future stakeholder groups and decision-making units responsible for the use of medtech products will be digitally connected and digitally enabled.

How can medtech respond? Education, events and sponsorships have the opportunity to support this transformative digital agenda, providing clinicians with these latest developments and potential benefits to patients through the reach of the industry as a whole and networking capabilities. You will have the opportunity to gather clinicians by letting them know. , Local system, and NHS available.

