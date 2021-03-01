WB: Innovations Essential for Sustainable East Asian Economic Recovery





A World Bank report released last week outlines the need for greater innovation for developing countries in East Asia to sustain productivity growth and economic progress.

The report states that while developing countries in East Asia, including Cambodia, have impressive records of sustainable growth and poverty reduction, slowing growth, uncertain world trade and technological progress He said he needed to move to a new and better production mode to regain momentum.

World Bank Vice President Victoria Kwakwa of East Asia and the Pacific said there is plenty of evidence linking innovation with productivity gains.

She argued that the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and rapidly evolving global environment urgently encourage governments in the region to promote greater innovation through better policies.

There are several prominent innovators in the region, but the data shown in the report show that most countries in the region (except China) are more innovative than expected given per capita income levels. You can see that there are few.

Xavier Cirera, the lead author of the report, said: Most companies operate far from the technology frontier, and the region lags behind developed countries in the breadth and intensity of new technology use.

He said the adoption of a wide range of innovation models is needed to enable more sophisticated companies to embark on cutting-edge projects.

To promote innovation, the report argues that countries need to change policy direction to promote the dissemination of existing technologies as well as inventions. We support innovation not only in the manufacturing industry but also in the service sector, and strengthen the innovation capabilities of companies.

Co-author Andrew Mason said it is important for the East Asian government not only to improve the quality of service, but also to support more and more service innovation as a major input for the manufacturing industry.

The report identifies several factors that impede regional innovation. These include inadequate information about new technologies, uncertainties about the profitability of innovation projects, weak corporate capabilities, inadequate staff skills, and limited funding options. In addition, national innovation policies and institutions often do not match the capabilities and needs of companies.

He also said countries need to strengthen key complementary elements of innovation, such as workers’ skills and means to fund innovation projects. Building strong links between national research institutes and businesses is also important to drive innovation-driven growth in the region.

Steve Noble, editor of Cambodia’s business advice site b2b-cambodia.com, says that while both the government and the private sector are working on innovation, there is still a long way to go.

The government, along with organizations such as the Cambodian Financial Technology Association and CCI France Cambodge, is already driving the ongoing fintech revolution and is adopting digital technology for Cambodia’s new digital economy.

The former has adopted many positive and innovative changes, such as the single portal online business registration system launched in 2020, and all moves towards online tax registration and ongoing digital ministerial integration are suitable for business. It states.

The range of digital payment service providers in Cambodia has increased exponentially since 2018. However, global options such as PayPal are not yet effectively available in the kingdom. This also applies to global shopping and logistics services such as Amazon and AliExpress. This is due to many factors.

On the contrary, he said, more international companies are entering the local market. The latest announcement is that music streaming service Spotify will soon arrive in Cambodia.

He said there was also a decisive effort to discover and develop Cambodia’s first unicorn technology company, which can be aimed at if the company thinks across local borders.

Victor La, founder of accel8asia, a Cambodia-based smart recruiting company, agreed: Today, the Cambodian industry is very fragmented, and companies are facing a difficult battle to adapt to digital adoption, especially under the influence of a pandemic. Government and private sector will work together to coordinate strategies for organizing and developing an effective ecosystem to raise standards that companies find safe to build and invest in their presence in Cambodia. Need to help. We are at a very important time in deciding how quickly we can accelerate and nurture the young workforce.

Banks are still the primary source of funding for most developing East Asian companies (except China), according to the World Bank report.

Therefore, Noble says the number of venture capital, angel investors, private investment funds and incubators supporting local start-ups in Cambodia is clearly increasing.

He also said the government is leading some initiatives or is partnering with the private sector to identify potential SMEs and tech start-ups. I think there is a question mark in the competition to reward funding in the startup, technology and innovation sectors. How much money do local businesses actually receive? Do they understand the partnership they are signed in to? What kind and level of mentoring do they receive to scale and succeed, not only in Cambodia, but across the borders of the kingdom? This is a regional and global obstacle that innovative start-ups need to overcome.

However, Noble says that from a policy perspective, Cambodia as a whole is a good place to do business, but lags behind technological innovation and recruitment compared to other countries in the region. We need incentives for innovation.

There is still a long way to go, but the path to innovation looks clearer than it was a few years ago. I think many sectors in Cambodia have recently undergone rapid transformation to better utilize digital technology and innovation. This makes sense for customers and consumers through improving the quality of apps and services, websites and digital frameworks, continuously improving employee skills, and critical and innovative thinking.

But the technology and digital era isn’t stationary, so he needs constant valuation, investment, and hiring at all levels, from government to small businesses.

Tags: Innovation, World Bank





