These are the top features of Android 12 that excite you





Google has released the first developer beta of Android 12. As the name implies, developers aim to test new APIs and tweak their apps accordingly according to Google’s new vision for mobile operating systems. This is far from the look of a stable version, but the first developer-centric build of Android 12 already gives us a glimpse of the changes that are welcoming both major and minor users. Here are the top Android 12 feature selections we’ve seen so far:

Note: Some of the above Android 12 features need to be enabled manually. Or, it’s still in development with the first developer preview released by Google.

Personally, there’s nothing more useful than the native scroll screenshot feature. I rely heavily on this feature on secondary phones running skins such as OnePlus OxygenOS and Xiaomis MIUI, but the daily driver Pixels didn’t have a native solution. Thankfully, Android 12 has finally added this convenience and can’t wait to be widely deployed with a stable Android 12 update for all Pixel users at some point in August.

The screenshot scroll is still a bit awkward / broken, but it actually works! (Because it is not enabled by default, it will not be displayed even if you update it.) Pic.twitter.com/7ih2zQgvZk

— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) February 18, 2021 Wi-Fi password sharing is now easier

Google released NearbyShare, a wireless file transfer tool for Android phones, in August last year and has been improving since then. On Android 12, NearbyShare has yet another handy trick. It is a function to share the Wi-Fi password. Wi-Fi sharing screen[近く]Just push a button to scan and find the device to share your password with.

With Android 12, you can now share your Wi-Fi password with people nearby via NearbyShare. pic.twitter.com/fAA0nzKvlL

— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) February 18, 2021 One-handed mode

For someone like me with smaller than average fingers, using a large smartphone like the Pixel 3 XL is a daily struggle. Thankfully, Android 12 introduces a native one-handed mode that solves reachability issues. It doesn’t look as sophisticated as other OEM implementations right now, but it’s definitely nice to see this convenience in the first developer preview of Android 12.

This is Android 12 one-handed mode – it works perfectly. Sadly, it’s more like Apple’s reachability (vertical downsizing) than OHM in most OEM software (both horizontal and vertical downsizing). pic.twitter.com/IznRVHTgPu

— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) February 18, 2021 More detailed theme system

Android 12 gives you more detailed customization controls with a new approach to themes. For example, UI elements such as accent colors and notification backgrounds change hues based on the wallpaper you set for your home and lock screens. This approach extends to a settings menu where the background and slider colors are fine-tuned accordingly.

Image: XDA-Developers Privacy Indicator

Android 11 introduces a great feature called one-time permissions that allows the app to temporarily access device sensors (or other data-related parameters) for as long as the session lasts. On Android 12, Google takes a more aggressive approach in that direction and also warns the system app if you’re using a microphone or camera. In addition, you can use a dedicated quick action tile to block access to your phone’s camera and microphone for all apps.

Hidden quick settings tile to mute the microphone and block the camera. pic.twitter.com/JhVXm5XHzq

— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) February 19, 2021 Notification Shades are now easier to access

In Pixels, you need to reach to the top and swipe down to perform a gesture to access the notification tray. Alternatively, you can customize and access the fingerprint sensor on the back. However, on Android 12, you can do the same by simply swiping down along the bottom edge of the screen.

I found another gesture – swipe down for notification. Do you know how to pull down the notification shade by swiping down the home screen on the Pixel Launcher? Yeah, this does it – but in any app. pic.twitter.com/VpmRESJkkM

— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) February 19, 2021 Sophisticated picture-in-picture mode experience

The Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode experience on Android has been a minimal issue so far. Thankfully, Android 12 Developer Preview 1 introduces the ability to resize the picture-in-picture window. It also adds the ability to hide the window next to the screen without actually closing it.

This time, take two with the tap displayed. pic.twitter.com/Rawtccag05

— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) February 18, 2021 Sends haptic feedback to connected controllers

The vibration feedback of the game controller plays an important role in improving the overall sense of playing the game. With Android 12, if you’re playing a game on your phone or tablet, you can send vibration feedback to the connected gamepad. This is very convenient.

Language and input have a new “redirect vibration” setting that allows the connected game controller to pass the vibration. pic.twitter.com/vXAm9sDnT7

— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) February 18, 2021 Edited with fingerprints

Imagine a scenario where you need to share a photo, but immediately crop the sides and add annotations. Ideally, do it directly before pressing the share button or rely on an in-app solution like what you see on WhatsApp. In Android 12, the native editor is now displayed on the shared sheet to save time.

Image: XDA-Developers

If you want to take a closer look at everything that the first Developer Preview of Android 12 brings and the features that are currently in the pipeline, check out this comprehensive and constantly updated Android 12 guide on XDA-Developers.

Nadeem Sarwar Ive has been writing about consumer technology for over three years, using names such as NDTV and Beebom. Besides keeping up with the latest news, I have confirmed a fair share of devices, from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. He also interviewed tech executives and appeared as a host for YouTube videos, talking about the latest and greatest gadgets.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos