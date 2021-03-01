FINAL FANTASY 7 Remake Part 2 Uses More PS5 Features





During the PlayStation State of Play presentation, the company announced Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade. This is a PlayStation 5 version of the game featuring exclusive content focused on Yuffie. Intergrade takes advantage of the graphics capabilities of next-generation consoles, but fans need to mitigate expectations about things like tactile feedback and 3D audio. In a new interview with Famitsu (translated by Video Game Chronicles), Tetsuya Nomura revealed that these types of features shouldn’t be expected until the game’s follow-up is released. This isn’t surprising at all, but it can be a bit disappointing for some PS5 fans.

“When it comes to graphics, lighting and textures are the main adjustments. [in Intergrade]However, with the addition of environmental impacts such as fog, it further enhances the sense of presence and immersiveness, “Famitsu said. “There is partial support for adaptive triggers, but wait for the next game where you can start from scratch in terms of using all the features of PlayStation 5.”

Fans will have to wait a long time to follow up on FINAL FANTASY VII Remake, but Nomura’s comments give us an interesting glimpse of what the future holds. There are a lot of questions about the next game, and how much it could deviate from the original FINAL FANTASY VII, but fans have to wait patiently for now. In the meantime, Intergrade gives fans a glimpse of the PS5’s capabilities. That alone is exciting enough. Intergrade is one of the biggest highlights of the latest State of Play and should be able to get fans out of the game by providing exciting content to them. In addition to Yuffie’s content, Intergrade also has a camera mode that Nomura explained in detail.

“The concept of this mode is different from the Kingdom Hearts III Remind camera mode, so you can’t change facial expressions or poses. It’s just a mode to capture the scene as memory. You need to use this mode. No, so you can start using it right away, “Nomura told Famitsu.

Looking forward to the sequel to FINAL FANTASY VII Remake? Did you want to see tactile feedback and 3D audio in intergrade? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter @Marcdachamp and tell us everything about the game.

