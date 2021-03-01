Google Maps seems to add railroad crossing alerts





/ r / Google seems to be adding railroad crossing alerts, as Redditor shares on GoogleMaps subreddit. Notifications displayed near railroad crossings not only warn the driver of possible delays, but also warn the driver of possible safety issues.

The same functionality was added to Google’s sister transportation and navigation app Waze in 2020. It relies on the map editor’s Wazes community to add alerts. Several Redditors pointed out that Waze acted as a beta R & D app for Google Maps as Google Maps added other Waze features to the platform. Google first announced that it would add this feature in 2015.

For years, safety agencies and railroad authorities have been working to integrate railroad alerts into GPS systems and mapping apps. Safety agencies claim that drivers can be confused when and where to stop near railroad crossings.

In 2016, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) recommended that technology and distribution apps add the exact location of over 200,000 railroad crossings to digital maps. The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) also encouraged tech companies to add railroad crossing alerts and contacted tech companies to add information to the mapping app. Leading tech companies ignored this request until Google consolidated the data.

According to the latest FRA data, 2,229 collisions occurred at public and private intersections in 2019, killing 297 people and pushing these alerts as a way to remind drivers of these dangers.

