Technology and innovation must be central to COVID-19 recovery





The momentum of these trends continues to grow as we recover, and the strength of a country’s recovery depends on its ability to capture it.

Heather Ridout is a board member of a company with a long history as a leader in Australia’s public policy debate.

As the business sector relies on emerging technologies for transformation, it needs to support and nurture emerging technologies to drive economic growth both within technology companies and across the economy.

Not so long ago, less than 10 tech companies were listed on ASX with a market capitalization of over $ 1 billion. There are over 30 today. We need to avoid the historic ambivalence of emerging technologies and accept it as a major job creation mechanism for the economy after COVID-19.

This will allow us to pursue a more resilient and self-sustaining supply chain in critical sectors.

The importance of this is clearly demonstrated in the deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine. Having domestic manufacturing and supply chain capabilities in the form of CSL and its delivery partners has given Australia enviable independence. Building safe and self-sustaining supply chains and capacities for current and emerging key industries should remain a major focus at the national level.

All of these are general challenges, and like most challenges, they are opportunities if addressed correctly. The digitization of business has been accompanied by an increase in the number and variety of cybersecurity threats. To combat these threats, Australia’s rapidly evolving domestic capabilities in cybersecurity need to be maintained and expanded.

Security is horizontal for all businesses. Economic growth relies on the digitization of business and in itself cybersecurity. Resilience supply chains must be digitally and physically secure. And our emerging technology industry needs to secure engine rooms for the new economy by design.

At AustCyber’s board of directors, we’ve seen the cybersecurity industry evolving rapidly. In 2018, it transformed the $ 800 million industry into an industry worth over $ 3 billion today. Through Box Hill TAFE and other projects, we have developed a training infrastructure nationwide to drive this growth.

Today, the organization is taking the next step in servicing an emerging critical security ecosystem by merging with Stone & Chalk, another non-profit organization specializing in the commercialization of emerging technologies. .. This is not a neglected decision, but after careful consideration, I was proud to support it unconditionally.

Australia’s future lies in the new economy. Advanced manufacturing, automation, artificial intelligence, financial technology, industry digitization and, of course, cybersecurity will be the engine room for job creation in the coming decades.

All of these technologies can transform legacy businesses, make entrepreneurs successful, and prosper the country by creating the capabilities of a commercially vibrant and resilient country.

If we continue to rely on global providers for this technology, we will catch up forever. The integrated organization I’m involved in will see us lead. With commercial infrastructure suitable for critical emerging technologies, Australian industry builds the future rather than waiting for purchases.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos