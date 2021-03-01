Redmi Note 10, Snapdragon 678, 6.43 inch AMOLED display leaks with live image





Xiaomi will debut the Redmi Note 10 series globally on March 4th in India. The company plans to launch three new smartphones under the Redmi Note 10 series, the Note 10, Note 10 Pro, and Note 10 Pro Max. The company is teasing some Redmi Note 10 series specs and features before launch without revealing important details. However, the live image of Redmi Note 10 was leaked. The image leaked by the Xiaomi Leaks PH shows that the Redmi Note 10 comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC. The phone also has a large capacity battery of 5,000mAh inside. Take a look at the live images, specs and other leaked details of the Redmi Note 10.

Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 10 series in India on March 4th. Prior to its launch, a live image of the Note 10 was leaked online. The image shows the main specifications of the budget device.

The Note 10 comes with a 6.43 inch AMOLED display. There is a drilling cutout for the front camera. It has also been confirmed that the phone comes with dual speakers.

Internally, the device draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC. According to a previous leak, the phone is offered in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 64GB storage variants. Live images also confirm that the device also has a 5,000mAh high capacity battery. Supports 33W quick charge out of the box.

The device will still run on Android 11 based MIUI 12. Xiaomi will release phones in three colors: white, green and gray.

Xiaomi is making fun of some of the Note 10 series specs. Note 10 series has been confirmed to be equipped with a 108MP camera sensor. It is speculated that the top-level Note 10 Pro Max may have a 108MP camera, while the Note 10 Pro may have a 64MP primary camera. Redmis rival Realme will also launch the Realme 8 series with a 108MP camera sensor.

Click here for more information on Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max. What do you think of Xiaomis’ future low-priced smartphone series? Please let us know in the comments below.

