Google AI Announces “Model Search”: An Open Source Platform for Finding the Best Machine Learning (ML) Model





Source: https: //github.com/google/model_search

Google AI has announced the release of ModelSearch, a platform that helps researchers develop machine learning (ML) models automatically and efficiently. Model search is domain-specific and inflexible, and is not well-equipped to find the right architecture for a particular dataset and problem. At the same time, it minimizes coding time, effort, and resources. Model searches are built on Tensorflow and can be run in both distributed settings or on a single machine.

The success of neural networks often depends on the extent to which they can be generalized to different tasks. Due to the limited understanding of the research community on this concept, it is difficult to design a generalizable neural network. Considering the machine learning domain, the restrictions are complicated. Techniques such as Neural Architecture Search (NAS) use algorithms, reinforcement learning (RL), evolutionary algorithms, and combinatorial searches to build neural networks from a particular search space. Although these techniques can give better results than manually designed techniques, these algorithms are typically computationally intensive and require thousands of models to train before they converge. , Domain specific.

These shortcomings can be overcome by using model search. The model search system consists of multiple trainers, search algorithms, and a database for storing evaluated models. The system can perform both training and evaluation experiments adaptively and asynchronously. Each trainer conducts their own experiments and all trainers share their knowledge of the experiment. At the beginning of every cycle, the search algorithm examines all completed trials and then uses beam search to determine what to try next. Then request mutations for one of the best architectures you’ve found and assign the resulting model to the trainer.

Neural networks are built from a predefined set of blocks. This approach is more efficient because it explores only the structure, not the basic and detailed components, which reduces the scale of the search space. The framework is built on Tensorflow, so blocks can implement any function that takes a tensor as input. In addition, the blocks provided can be fully defined neural networks that are already known to work for a particular problem. In this case, the model search can be configured to act as a powerful ensemble machine. The search algorithm used in model search is adaptive, greedy, and incremental, so it converges faster than the RL algorithm.

To improve efficiency and accuracy, model retrieval allows transfer learning between various internal experiments in two ways: distillation of knowledge or sharing of weights. Distillation of knowledge can improve the accuracy of candidates by adding a loss term that matches the predictions of high-performance models, in addition to ground truth. In contrast, weight sharing bootstraps some of the network parameters from previously trained candidates by copying the appropriate weights from the once trained model and randomly initializing the rest of the models. I will.

https://ai.googleblog.com/2021/02/introducing-model-search-open-source.html

Researchers claim that model search improves the production model with minimal iteration. They explained the ability to search models in the voice domain by discovering models for keyword spotting and language identification. We used less than 200 iterations and found that it was more efficient. Researchers have also applied model search to find a suitable architecture for image classification of the thoroughly researched CIFAR-10 image dataset. They observed that the benchmark accuracy of 91.83 could be reached quickly in just 209 trials compared to 5807 trials of the RL algorithm.

The model search code aims to provide researchers with a flexible and domain-agnostic framework for discovering ML models. This framework is powerful enough to build a model with state-of-the-art performance for well-known problems when provided with a search space consisting of standard building blocks. This code extends access to AutoML solutions to the thriving research community.

Source: https: //ai.googleblog.com/2021/02/introducing-model-search-open-source.html

Github: https: //github.com/google/model_search

Suggestion

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos