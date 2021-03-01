EXROs Clever Tech Can Enhance Future EV Performance





Renault production line for R240 electric motors, mainly for Renault Zoe electric vehicles. Photo … [+] Posted by: Andia /

Universal Image Group by Getty Images

When writing an article about electric transport technology at Forbes.com, I remind my desk of the importance of future electric motors. reminder? It’s that drone, but it’s not just drones. It’s a bird I bought about five years ago when I first started flying drones, and for a simple reason it plummeted about $ 40: its little. That is, it’s really small. Now you are ready to fly. There is a tech icon for the familiar scale.

Small yet airworthiness and fun to fly, this small drone reminds you that it’s everywhere … [+] The importance of electric motors.

Roberson Photo

to see? small. To be honest, I didn’t expect to fly as much as I liked (if any), so imagine the surprise of not only flying well, but also when it was really fun to fly gracefully inside and outside the house. please look. The small battery will make a satisfying flight for a few minutes. Even now, a few years later, with a very known amount of drone, those who see it fly are surprised that it works at all. And inside that tiny chassis is a sophisticated computer responsible for the motion sensor and a sophisticated motor controller that constantly spools four tiny tiny motors up and down for horizontally controlled flight. .. About 10 years ago, such devices were literally still in the realm of science fiction. It’s now $ 40. And obviously, there are much smaller electric motors that are used around us. And while electric motors are the future, they’re really just half the technical story.

Here are some important points to understand the major differences (and possibilities) between motors that run on electricity and other types of motors that run on non-electric fuel. Unlike combustion motors, which require gasoline, diesel, natural gas, or fairy dust, electric motors become more powerful and efficient as they become smaller, lighter, and more complex. Yes, it’s not that complicated.

For internal combustion engines (also known as ICE motors) that require explosive fuels such as gasoline, that was certainly not the case. In general, as power requirements increased, they became larger and more complex. Otherwise, Ferrari, Ford, and everything else would have a small engine that gets 200mpg while running at 200mph with little maintenance required. As you know, that’s not the case today. It has been and will continue to be so.

When it comes to producing more electricity from a liquid fuel engine that produces electricity by combustion, as the old saying goes, what to do with turbochargers, superchargers, intercoolers, etc. is an alternative to displacement. Is not really. Even with all modern advances, gas engines are expensive, large, heavy, highly inefficient, tremendously complex, and limited by the potential energy of liquid fuels. The fact that they run exactly the same and are currently empowering our world is a true testament to our ergonomic skills.

But in the end, ICE-powered car driving is destined for museums and tales from grandparents (us) around the campfire. Despite the 200th anniversary of the evolution of electric motors, they are still in a relatively early stage and future progress is unforgiving. Significant changes and advances have been made in both motor technology, battery technology, and systems that control both parts of electric drivetrains.

Details from FORBES Linear Labs “Magnetic Torque Tunnels” Electric Motor Technology May Speed ​​Up the Future ByBill Roberson

The long view of electric motor technology is a winding road with infinite incremental efficiency development and technology development that makes today’s state-of-the-art EV motors look as primitive as a child’s car drivetrain. Is that. A small Canadian company called EXRO has developed some important technologies along the way of its innovation. The key to EXRO’s technology is not to focus on the manufacture of electric motors, but to how the motors are controlled, as important as the aspects of the electric powertrain. The motor itself-like my little drone. It is also an apparently esoteric technical niche, yet there are strong developments around the world. Here’s a good introduction to how electric motors work:

I talked to EXRO CEO Sue Ozdemir. He has formed an impressive team of researchers and advisors who developed controller technology, claiming to improve the output and efficiency of electric motors manufactured today and in the future. Again, they do not manufacture motors, but manufacture or modify the electronics that control the operation of the motors. This is ironically known as a motor controller.

As electric cars dominate and battery technology works overtime to catch up, reliable technology that does more power, efficiency (and thus range), or both is, of course, a very hot trait. EXRO’s first product, the coil driver, is another step towards streamlining electric motor powertrains. Coil driver technology basically acts as an electric gear for an electric motor … no physical gear. An overview of EXRO.

The coil driver operates through a motor controller and provides electric motors, including existing motors, with two torque profiles, also known as torque curves. Electric motors typically have one torque curve, and physical gears are used to modify the torque curve to meet the needs of the vehicle on which the motor is mounted (Tesla, drone, etc.). Coil driver technology can eliminate that heavy, expensive and complex gearing. Basically, our technology makes it possible to make electric motors and batteries smarter, Ozdemir told Forbes.com. According to Ozdemir, it was like a new brain for these important components. This technology uses coil switching, allowing the motor controller to control the electric motor at the base coil level. Electric motors usually consist of a lobe of coiled wire attached to the axle of the motor and are surrounded by magnets through which electricity flows. Adding electricity will make the motor spin faster.

By giving the electric motor two separate torque profiles, according to Osdemir, coil driver technology gives the electric motor a torque boost at low revs to move things, while at the same time optimizing the motor to be efficient at high revs. Make it work. She states that this technology will benefit small electric motors, such as those found in urban electric scooters and today’s most popular electric bicycles. Get rid of that extra gear, and Ozdemir says those electric scooters and some electric bikes can be lighter, faster, cheaper and more efficient. EXRO claims that some applications have improved efficiency and output by as much as 30%. If the range of the electric vehicle is 300 miles without coil driver technology, the calculation is very easy.

For electric vehicles, Ozdemir said coil driver technology can reduce the need to have multiple motors needed to achieve 0-60 high temperatures and high top speeds. Fewer motors means lower costs. You can see the appeal of coil drivers for those who put electric motors in things that can move people or carry luggage. It can be connected to any type of electric motor, according to Osdemir, and the technology works well on everything from electric bicycles to electric buses, and perhaps in the middle or later.

Speaking of electric bikes, Ozdemir said he is currently working with Zero, a seemingly industry-leading electric bike maker. Current zero bikes do not have coil driver technology, but future machines may take advantage of it. Of course, other brands are also showing interest, such as LAND, which is based in Ohio, another electric bike maker. LAND hasn’t sold the bike yet, but is working on integrating EXRO technology into a futuristic machine that is smaller and more city-focused than Zero offers. LAND ordered a 2,000 coil driver unit from EXRO. If coil driver technology works well in Zero and Land, expect more companies to be interested. Currently, EXRO is also cooperating with SEA Electric, Potencia and others.

FORBES Details Long Term Ride Review: Zero SR / S Electric Bike Raises Standards Again Bill Roberson

Ozdemir also announced that EXRO has another product, battery control system or BCS in the queue. This time, we’re focusing on battery control. A battery, like a gas tank, is easy to think of as a bucket of energy drawn by a motor, but the reality is much more complicated. Extracting power from batteries is a subtle dance between motors, batteries, and technologies that control the flow of current, and Ozdemir said with a new product to be launched in the second quarter of this year, batteries at the cell level. He said he would be in control. Power systems are more efficient and ultimately extend the life of these expensive battery packs. This includes giving Second Life after the end of the useful life of the vehicle. This is a great opportunity to reduce e-waste and extend life.Of batteries in other market segments, such as home backup batteries

Topics such as motor controllers and power trains can be ranked high on the geek / geek scale, but the bottom line is that electric motors and all their related technologies, like the internet, are very important to modern society. Important to-or society-and certainly in our lives. From small electric motors on smartphones to huge electric motors on locomotives on freight trains that vibrate when a text message is received, we rely on electric motors to do things that most people don’t notice. .. If EXRO’s technology can make them work better, then everything will be better for it.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos