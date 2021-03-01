Google is testing YouTube shorts on Discover: Report





Google reports that it is testing YouTube Shorts and other short-from video content in the Discover section.

In August, the tech giant began publishing short videos in the Discover feed along with regular videos and web stories. Discover feeds are news feeds that allow users to discover articles on a variety of topics available on the web.

On mobile, you can access this feature from the menu at the bottom of the Google app on Android and iOS.

Discover’s short video feature displays a short video carousel aggregated within the app’s search results. To date, videos have been aggregated from platforms such as Google Tangi, Trell, and YouTube, which are Google’s own short video platforms.

Before the beta release in the US next month, the tech giant seems to be adding India’s first short video platform, YouTube Shorts, to the mix.

YouTube launched a beta test of YouTube Shorts in India last year. Shorts, a rival of TikTok, allows creators to create short videos directly on the platform. The video can be up to 15 seconds long and can be created using the shorts camera.

The carousel in the short video shows 10 videos. You can now display the YouTube playback logo with the card function. The logo will appear in the upper left corner and the video title and YouTube will appear below. When the user taps the card, the YouTube app and a new full-screen player will open, allowing the user to like or dislike, view comments, and share.[詳細]Options display details such as descriptions, reports, and feedback sent by 9to5Google.

YouTube Shorts records 3.5 billion views per day, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki elaborated on in January 2021 blogging platform priorities.

We are currently in beta testing YouTube Shorts in India and are excited to help the next generation of mobile creators tell stories by lowering barriers to entry. So far, YouTube CEO writes that videos from the new Shorts player, which helps people around the world watch short videos on YouTube, have recorded 3.5 billion views per day.

The addition of Shorts to Discover is in line with the company’s plans. Technology giants are trying to expand their shorts to more markets in 2021, Wojcski said.

