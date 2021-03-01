Xbox shuts down rumors of March showcase and Elden ring trailer





Despite online rumors, Microsoft employees confirmed that there were no announcements about Elden Ring or other titles in March this year.

That’s bad news for Xbox players, as Microsoft stopped rumors about the showcase in March this year. This sadly means that there is no trailer for Eldenling, and the news drought surrounding the title of this FromSoftware continues. Last week, rumors of the Bethesda Showcase on Xbox in mid-March spread online. Following the recent announcements of Nintendo Direct, Nintendos Pokemon Day, and the PlayStation State of Play digital event, it makes sense that Microsoft could follow suit. With so much new content from major competitors, it makes sense for Microsoft to take action faster. later. Since the launch of the Xbox Series X / S in November 2020, there have been no events to showcase games for Xbox.

The source of these rumors comes from Games Beat journalist Jeff Grubb. He announced in a recent episode of the Games Beat Decides podcast that he believes in some sort of digital event. I don’t know if it’s going to be a full direct style event, but they make a note of it, talk extensively about it, explain what it means for everyone, and the two companies come together. I will talk about the near future. ” Grab.

Aaron Greenburg, Microsoft’s Xbox Games marketing manager, had to officially announce on Twitter that Microsoft’s rumors of a new announcement or showcase event in March wouldn’t happen. The tweet doesn’t explicitly deny that Eldenling will be featured instead, but Greenberg will soon feature a game announcement or world premiere while Microsoft is doing some work on the wings. It says that it will not appear in.

Just to set expectations: this is not happening. There’s always something in the work, but nothing soon features a game announcement or such a world premiere. https://t.co/nO868SCbpZ

— Aaron Greenberg U (@aarongreenberg) February 28, 2021

The main reason fans speculated that the showcase was Bethesda-based was the acquisition of Microsoft-ZeniMax, which was reviewed by the European Union this month. This review determines if the transaction can proceed. The EU is the final hurdle for Microsoft to formally combine the two companies. The idea that Microsoft will become clear following this review has convinced fans that Microsoft will celebrate in the showcase.

March is the full 21 months since Elden Ring was officially announced at E3 2019. Since then, FromSoftware and publisher Namco Bandai have been silent about the game. Since the first announcement, there has been no news that Dark Souls developers’ fans will melt down every time PlayStation or Microsoft announces online. There are no future announcements to quench the desperate fan thirst, but it’s still unclear if Microsoft and the Xbox will be able to appease fans in future showcase news.

Source: Aaron Greenburg / Twitter, Games Beat Decides Podcast

Liv Harris is an Australian freelance journalist based in Sydney.

