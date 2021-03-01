Science and Technology Essential for a Sustainable Future: Tribune India





Jalandhar, February 28

Capultara’s Pushpagu Dural Science City, in collaboration with IISER, Mohari and the Punjab State Science and Technology Council, celebrated National Science Day in virtual mode. The program was attended by approximately 200 students from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and neighboring states. The theme of this year’s National Science -2021 was “The Future of STI: Impact on Education, Skills and Work”.

Dr. Niri Magellas, Director General of Science City, gave an introductory remark and commemorated the discovery of the Raman effect by Indian physicist Sir CV Raman on February 28, 1928. He said Science Day was celebrated.

She emphasized that science and technology are an essential tool for driving progress and prosperity in all countries and addressing the challenges associated with sustainable development. She called on the educational community to motivate students to learn and apply scientific concepts in their daily lives to stimulate their interest in research and innovation.

On this occasion, a special lecture on bioacoustics was given by Dr. Manjari Jain, Associate Professor of Biological Sciences at IISER in Mohari. She said bioacoustics is a discipline of science dealing with the understanding of animal acoustic communication. This includes studying the ecology and behavior of animals that communicate with each other using sound and vibration, such as birds, bats, and insects. In addition, bioacoustics can be used to monitor biodiversity and environmental changes such as changes in natural habitats, noise pollution, and changes in environmental temperature, she said.

Dr. Rajesh Glover, director of Science City, said a sustainable future can only be achieved through science and technology. He emphasized the need to enhance the knowledge and skills of students in various fields of science and technology in order to develop an informed and knowledgeable society.

At that time, a reading contest was also held for students from Class VI to XI. Category 1 (classes 6 to 8) and category 2 (classes 9 to 11) were ranked first by Kapurthala and Smandeep cowl of the Bawalarwani Public School Kapurthala, and second place were Kurichiwaria and Yashkaran of the Bawalarwani Public School Kapurthala. Ratu won the award. GSSS, Gandhi Camp, Jalandhar, respectively.

