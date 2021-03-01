Links to the dark world of the past changed Zelda forever-features





To commemorate the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda, we perform a set of features that fully explore certain aspects of each of the major Zelda games, including themes, characters, mechanics, locations, and memories. Today, Kate talks about one of the franchise’s most iconic installations …

I first played The Legend of Zelda: Link to the Past at Game Boy Advance in 2003. It’s not the original, but when it was first released in 1991, I didn’t know the detailed motor control, so I think it could have been completed with the SNES. Then again, I never finished it with the GBA. Technically, I didn’t even complete the first temple.

hold on! Please clean up the rake! I promise to get better.

I spent about 50 hours on my little Game Boy Advance SP (with a screen light that saves eyesight) to explore links to the past world. From the beginning of the atmospheric rain to the discovery (and soon forgetting) of his dying uncle in the castle’s gut, the game grabbed me with a heartstring and pulled me. But I didn’t become a legendary link. Instead, I had a sword and role-played as a clueless chap and accidentally passed through Hyrule, but didn’t actually save it.

You see, there was a bit in the eastern palace that I couldn’t get through. It contained darkness, those of those horrifying speedy cyclopes, and my goupy, the brain of a developing child couldn’t understand it. I wasn’t a big fan of darkness in the first place, and I found my clumsy and little hands very difficult to avoid these beasts before finally giving in.

This bit! Curse those damn Eyegores.

At that time, I was not good at games, but I loved it. I spent hours running around the world of Hyrule in Ocarina of Time and exploring the castle of Peach in Super Mario 64. I played Mario Kart as a driving adventure rather than a race and spent time following the tracks in the Kalimari Desert. And it is repeatedly said that he has taken the “wrong way”. I wasn’t interested in adventuring, discovering, and plundering every corner of the universe in achieving the goals of the game. There was time at the time and racing to the end was not my priority.

As a result, I spent hours crossing the Light World before I realized there was a Dark World. I could close my eyes and draw a map of the links to the past Hyral, but I didn’t know what that meant. At least there wasn’t a section of that world that I didn’t really know about, a bit accessible with the limited tools I had, like a book on a library shelf, the whole thing remained a mystery, Or the Lost Woods sword I couldn’t pull out. None of the characters helped me, even the Fortune Teller who told me over and over again to complete the eastern palace. But that was enough at the time. It may seem frustrating to get stuck in the first temple, but I didn’t care. For me, the adventure was in my own imagination.

Looking back on my experience with “Links to the Past” as a kid, I realize how accidentally it was, typically Zelda. Like the first incarnation of the quest for links, I am indifferent to me, exist without me, jealous of its secrets like a dragon, and refuse to give up until I understand the exact puzzle answer. I wanted you to be exploring the world you did. I could have been a legendary link, or actually a legendary lonk, because I was able to name him in the game, but I was a failure, and as a result the high rules remained closed to me Until, the mysterious monolith past I couldn’t get.

In 2021, because of my partner, I downloaded the Nintendo Switch Online service, which gives me access to old NES and SNES games that are often forgotten, and some great games. The link to the past was in a gold nugget-like egg clutch, which meant it was time. Indeed, in the decades in between, have I learned enough about the game so that I can finally beat it?

I was hoping that the link to the past would be poorly aged or compared against its offspring. How can you stack up on the glory of the Breath of the Wild, or the free domination of the wind tact? Is it even comparable to the Phantom Hourglass, the first Zelda game I completed completely solo?

It wouldn’t be surprising to hear that the answer is “obviously you are Dingus,” but I did. Despite being only the third game in the Zelda series, the link to the past sets the tone and myth of many games that follow, but the most important thing it has established is the lowercase L of Zelda. It was a legendary duality.

Some of the best games in Zelda’s 35-year history deal with the dichotomy of good and evil around this time. Perhaps the most famous are the two worlds of Ocarina of Time: the world of child drinks and the world of adult links. The two forms of Hyrule are quite different and anxious, as they represent the horror of aging as well as the horror of the world corrupted by evil.

Actual screenshots of my final success to complete the Eastern Palace

Similarly, Skyward Sword has the world above and the world below. Links between the world have high rules and low rules. Breath of the Wild happens after a disaster, but there is a window to earlier times through Link’s memory. And WindWaker has a flooded world and palaces under the waves, saved by stagnation. Zelda’s story is about showing links over and over again not only what would go wrong if he failed, but what had already gone wrong.

Links to the dark world of the past initially come to you as a dreamlike accident of a strange link awakening style. There is no way to know that a strange portal near the Tower of Hera will take you to a completely different land, or that the pink-haired link in the game will transform into a Duracell bunny. Previous games have been fairly standard Zelda fares. Kill monsters, explore dungeons, avoid all soldiers trying to kill you in front of you, and get important jewelry from chests in convenient locations. There are many old men who give you mysterious quests without providing any means of assistance, and their distinctive features stand out, are kidnapped, and include saying “help me, link”. I have a princess.

Slowly and deliberately, the mystery of the Dark World was unraveled and transformed into a nightmare place, once a golden sacred realm, under the evil influence of Ganon. Lightworld looks like the whole game at first, but it turns out to be a prelude to the true story. This is a fake that can only be achieved after the relative normality of the first two games, a twist that relies on overturning the player’s existing expectations.

Step into the dark world for the first time

Perhaps later Zelda games made it much bigger, as Ocarina of Time relied on descriptive cutscenes. But the link to the past, like most retro games, keeps the mouth wide closed, except for the occasional persistent help of Sahasrara. The link is largely left to his own device and is expected to understand it for himself. This is one of the main reasons I struggled as a kid.

I grew up in Ocarina of Time. Navi will tell you everything you need to know if you want her. I was accustomed to the tutorials that came with Zelda’s subsequent hands and the “new” 3D games that forced players to teach players how to move the camera in this embarrassing dimension.

But, completely coincidentally, my time with a link to the past is a perfect echo of the story itself. As a kid, I was naive, inexperienced and weak. And the link to the past became a story about a peaceful (like) world where (yet) nothing was wrong. Zelda was still within the sanctuary’s safety. The Light World was full of people who lived their lives. Hyrule’s mystery is still a mystery and remains out of my reach.

This may look like a Daft Punk album cover, but it’s the real key art of the link to the past and it’s cool as a whole (Image: Nintendo)

As an adult with decades of gaming experience under my belt, as well as a real game critic, links to the past can, more simply, beat games and games. Links to the past have almost straight paths, and their dungeons rely on metaphors that can be easily resolved if you know how they work. My childhood experience was similar to finding a huge, tightly locked door and guessing what it was hiding. My adult experience correctly speculates that the key is under the front door mat.

Like Ocarina of Time, there are some misfortunes in my own dichotomy with links to the past. Nothing is more sacred than a child’s imagination. The wonder I experienced High Rule at the time was pure magic. Playing the same game as an exhausted, game-wearing adult is a series of doors to unlock. Still, I think I’m lucky. Links to the past are colorful and tightly woven tapestries of legend and adventure, the forming blueprints of the Zelda series, and masterpieces of design and voluntary discovery unmatched in other Zelda games. , Probably except Breath of the Wild.

There is a part where you want to play “Links to the Past” at the time of release and experience that the logic of the video game is unpolluted in an unleashed life. But as Link has discovered himself over and over again, rewriting the past has always had consequences. The link to the past is a legend, an almost unruly part of my childhood, and revisiting those memories by blasting it as an adult is the door to something new for me. It’s an unfamiliar, almost sacrificial experience every time you open. But only nearly 20 years later, solving the mystery of the game and discovering its true depth is a strangely perfect end that reflects its own (magical) story.

