Google Finance Adds Cryptographic Data Tab

Nicox Announces 2020 Financial Results and Key Milestones for 2021

Press Release Nicox Announces 2020 Financial Results and Key Milestones for 2021 Net Revenue 1 in 2020 Almost Doubles Compared to 2019 Cash Position as of December 31, 2020 is 4,720 Increased to 10,000 Released on March 1, 2021 at 7:30 am Paris: International ophthalmology company FR0013018124 (COX) was approved by the Board of Directors today on February 26, 2021, December 31, 2020. Announced the financial and operating results of Nikox and its subsidiaries (Nikox Group) for the fiscal year ended in. , And provided major milestones for the upcoming 2021. Financial Overview for 2020 Net sales 1 for the full year of 2020 was 12.9 million (net royalties 2.4 million, license fees 10.5 million), but for the full year 6.9 million (net royalties 2.1 million, prepaid and milestone payments 480) It was 10,000). 2019. Due to accounting adjustments reflecting non-cash items of deferred income received from Ocumension in March 2020, net sales have been revised upwards from those reported in the Q4 2020 Business Update. Operating expenses in 2020 decreased from 25.5 to 19.5 million. 1 million in 12 months until December 31, 2019. R & D costs fell 5.0 million, and administrative and other costs fell 1 million. Nikox’s R & D efforts continued to be strong in 2020, focusing primarily in the second half of the year, with three clinical trials launched in June. The Nicox Group’s net loss for the full year of 2020 was 18.1 million, compared to 18.9 million for the full year of 2019. As of December 31, 2020, the Nicox Group’s cash and cash equivalents were 47.2 million, compared to 28.1 million on December 31. 2019. As of December 31, 2020, the Nikox Group has 17.9 million in the form of a bond loan agreement with Kreos Capital signed in January 2019 and 17.9 million with 2 million credit agreements with Socit Gnrale and LCL. Had financial debt. Granted by France and in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020. This position includes a prepayment to Creos in January 2021. Post-reporting event VYZULTA 0.024% was launched by Bausch + Lomb, a global partner of Nicox in Mexico. It has already been commercialized in the United States (2017), Canada (2019), Argentina (2020) and Hong Kong (2020), and has been approved in four regions: Colombia, South Korea, Taiwan and Ukraine. Bausch + Lomb plans to launch VYZULTA in Taiwan in 2021 and in South Korea in 2022. Nikox has amended its bond loan agreement with Creos Capital to add a one-year interest-only payment to the unpaid principal from February 1. In 2021, the entire loan term will be extended by 6 months until July 2024. The new one-year interest-only period is expected to provide approximately 5.5 million additional flexibility in investing in development activities in 2021. As a result of this fix, the join does not change. Preclinical Intraocular Pressure (IOP)-The results of a new class of non-prostaglandin analog nitric oxide (NO) donor compounds have been published in the Journal of Ocular Pharmacology and. Therapeutics, a major scientific journal. Increased IOP is one of the major risk factors for open-angle glaucoma. The NO-mediated IOP-lowering effect of this new class of compounds is enhanced by the concurrent action of phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibition within the same molecule. Key Expected Future Milestones First Phase 3 Clinical Trial of NCX470, Montblanc: Nicox Leads Clinical Product Candidates, NCX470 is a New NO-Donant Prostaglandin Analog. Montblanc is a 3-month study evaluating the safety and efficacy of NCX 470 ophthalmic solution 0.1% against latanoprost ophthalmic solution 0.005% to reduce IOP in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Currently, topline results are expected in the first half of 2022. NCX4251 Phase 2b Clinical Trials, Mississippi: NCX 4251 is a new patented ophthalmic suspension of fluticasone nanocrystals of propionate. Mississippi is evaluating a daily dose of NCX 4251 0.1% compared to placebo for the treatment of acute exacerbations of blepharitis. Currently, top-line results are expected in the fourth quarter of 2021. We plan to sign an additional 0.24% contract for ZERVIATE (Cetirizine Ophthalmic Solution) to further expand the licensed area and increase potential future revenue. We will continue to closely monitor the epidemic and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and keep you up to date with any delays. About Nicox Nicox SA is an international ophthalmology company that develops innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve eye health. Nicox’s lead program in clinical development is NCX470, a new prostaglandin analog that donates nitric oxide to reduce intraocular pressure in glaucoma patients. The company is also developing NCX4251, a unique formulation of fluticasone, for the acute exacerbation of blepharitis. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA for glaucoma and is exclusively licensed to Bausch + Lomb worldwide, and ZERVIATE for allergic conjunctivitis includes Eyevance Pharmaceuticals in the United States, LLC, Ocumension Therapeutics in China and most of the southeastern part. It is licensed in multiple regions. Asian market. Headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, Nicox is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B: Midcap, Ticker Symbol: COX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio, Next 150 Index. For more information on Nicox, its products or pipelines, please visit www.nicox.com. Analyst Coverage Brian, Garnier & Victor Fitzger Paris, France Canterfitz Gerald Louischen New York, US Edison Investment Research Pooya Hemami London, UKH.C. Wainwright & Co Yi Chen New York, USKepler Cheuvreux Damien Choplain Paris, France The views expressed by analysts in the coverage of Nicox are the views of the author and do not reflect the views of Nicox. In addition, the information contained in their reports may be incorrect or out of date. Nikox denies any obligation to modify or update the information contained in the Analyst Report. Contact Nicox Gavin Spencer Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer and Head of Corporate Development T +33 (0) 4 97 24 [email protected] Investors and Media US and Europe LifeSci Advisors, LLC Mary-Ann Chang T +44 7483 284 [email protected] Advisors, LLCSophie BaumontM +33 (0) 6 27 74 74 49 [email protected] Forward-Looking Statements The information contained in this document is subject to change without notice. .. .. This information contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance. These statements are based on the current expectations or beliefs of Nikox SA’s management, and many factors and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in the forward-looking statements. Is affected by. Nicox SA and its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisors or agents are under no obligation or obligation to provide up-to-date information or revise forward-looking statements. The risk factors that may have a significant impact on the Nicox business are the third of the Document denregistrement universel, rapport financier annuel et rapport de gestion 2019 submitted to the Autorit des Marchs Financiers (AMF) in France on March 6, 2020. It is shown in the chapter. It is available on the Nicox website (www.nicox.com) and is restated in Chapter 4 of the Semi-Annual Financial Report as of June 30, 2020. It is also available on the Nicox website. Nikox SA Drakkar 2 Bt D, 2405 route des Dolines CS 10313, Sophia Antipolis 06560 Valbonne, France T +33 (0) 4 97 24 53 00 F +33 (0) 4 97 24 53 99 Consolidated Profit and Loss Statement As of December 31 : 20202019 Revenue from collaboration 14,4238,260 Loyalty payment (1,516) (1,405) Net income 12,9076,855 R & D expenses (12,728) (17,747) Administration expenses (6,677) (7,666) Other income 1,083970 Other Expenses (93) (85) Operating Loss Before Amortization of Intangible Assets (5,508)) (17,673) Amortization of Intangible Assets ssets (1,252) (659) Operating Loss (6760) (18,332) Financial Income 1,1682,565 Financial Expenses (1) (12,478) (7,013) Net Financial Income, (Expenses) (11,310) (4,446) Pre-tax Loss (18,070)) (22,778) Income Tax (Expenses) / Profit (2) (28) 3,856 After Tax Loss (18,098) (18,922) Loss in period (18,098) (18,922) (1) Financial costs in 2020 include (6.9) million after the sale of VISU farma shares, (2.2) interest on loans paid to Kreos , And (3.4) million foreign exchange losses. Financial expenses for 2019 included (6.1) million impairments related to VISU farma stake and (0.8) interest on loans paid to Kreos. (2) Income tax (expenses) / profits in 2019 included 3.7 million non-cash items for the initial recognition of deferred tax assets related to the ZERVIATE Consolidated Statement of Financial Statements. As of December 31: 2020 2019 Assets Non-liquid assets Goodwill 23, 66325,847 Intangible assets 64,84872,120 Tangible fixed assets 1,1661,670 Non-liquid financial assets (1) 6811,023 Total illiquid assets 89,745110, 660 Liquid assets Liquid assets 1,7231,069 Government subsidy receivables 736864 Other liquid assets 2371,297 Advance payments 2,630814 Cash and cash equivalents 47,19528,102 Total liquid assets 52,52132,146 Total assets 142,266142 , 806 Capital and debt Shareholders’ equity Issued capital 37,03033,231 Stock premium 528,595518,441 Cumulative translation adjustment 2,9597,811 Financial stock (605)-Cumulative deficit (467,169)) (450,186) Total capital 100,810109 , 297 Non-Liquid Debt Non-Liquid Financial Debt 13,42910,168 Deferred Tax Debt 11,86812,964 Reserve 754549 Total Non-Liquid Debt ent Debt 26,05123,681 Current Debt Current Financial Debt 5,6462,481 Accounts Payable 2 , 4224,996 Deferred gains 5,174-Other current debt 2,1632,351 Current debt Total 15,4059,828 Debt and capital total 142,266142,806 (1) VIS Farma Shareholding sale 2020 loan 1 Net income consists of income from collaboration minus the loyalty payments corresponding to the net income on the consolidated statement of income.

