Efficient clean rooms benefit from turnkey design and construction innovation-Med-Tech Innovation





Clean room requirements have grown rapidly in recent years with the rise in precision engineering, pharmaceuticals, medicine and nano production.

This allows enterprises to leverage technologies such as 3D modeling to seek innovative clean room design and construction expertise and provide bespoke solutions for enhanced and efficient operations. ..

In today’s clean room environment, a typical project includes not only the clean room itself, but also the infrastructure that end clients need to perform operations. Being in a position to provide a complete turnkey design and build package that covers all the foundations of the project, whether mezzanine, storage or interior, is of great value to the end user.

Providing turnkey services is especially advantageous in terms of time frame, as it allows for overlapping design and construction and shortens delivery times for the entire project.

It can also make things easier if the client has a single responsibility to deal with after the contract is signed. Clients can also engage early with the design team and supply chain to achieve more practical or buildable solutions as needed.

Clean room company-from contact to completion

When the CleanRoom Company merged with the SEC Group in 2020, they combined more than 20 years of experience in the cleanroom and control environment market with a wide range of resources within the group, including state-of-the-art design packages such as revit & 3D modeling and installation. H & S management, contract management, project management.

In addition, the SEC Group has departments dedicated to designing and building office interiors and data-driven intelligent warehouse storage solutions for both UK and international projects, resulting in more efficient and optimized storage capacity. Adds installation expertise that requires. It is a topic that the floor area in warehouses and production facilities is expensive.

The construction of a clean room can transform a standard production area into a classified clean room environment, and our knowledge base, industry experience and hands-on approach can work with you to develop the best solution for each client.

From simple softwall booths to hardwall to fully modular system partition systems, we can offer all aspects of your project, including walls, doors, ceilings (including walk-on functionality), floors, and more in a variety of styles and construction methods. Full range of vinyl and resin, lighting, and support services and consumables.

All facilities can be verified to be fully compliant with the ISO 14644-1: 2015 classification and their federal standards and GMP equivalents.

The SEC’s spirit of teamwork, pride, passion, dedication and integrity, as well as the overall innovative approach to cleanroom projects, breathes fresh air into the industry.

Providing a complete turnkey project

Medical Device Industry-To expand the clean room designed and installed by them in 2009

The requirement of the project was to extend the existing facility built in 2009. The facility was originally designed to be expanded and the AHU and related equipment are sized accordingly.

Existing materials have been matched so that the final installation seamlessly links the old and new into one 1200m clean room. All new work was done, including duct work and a new terminal HEPA filter, in preparation for removing the original partition wall and increasing the total area. The client’s demand for full walk-on capability in the ceiling was met with a state-of-the-art design of energy efficient LED lighting units.

Nigel Sainsbury, Sales and Operations Manager, who led the project, said: The original facility has been in operation for over 10 years and required only regular maintenance during that period. As evidence of our product selection, especially the maintenance of our facility’s clients, it seemed to be only a year or so old. The client was confident in his ability to perform extension work while keeping his important NHS-related productions as late as possible.

Specific H & S requirements and an in-house H & S manager allowed us to safely and programmatically perform and manage these tasks.

Location Western Sector Medical Device Classification ISO7 Floor Area 300m-Seam Welded Vinyl 100mm Modular Insulation Panel Ceiling Walk-on Standard Matches Existing Wall System Suspended from Mezzanine During Storage in New Clean Room Area.Project Type Full Turn Key Key Element Product entry / exit with 11m long link bridge soaring door to existing plant deck Airlock Full service integration

Medical Device Industry-500,000 Orders

This important turnkey project was for a professional outsourced manufacturing and engineering company providing injection molding and services to the medical, optics, and electronics industries.

Location South London Sector Medical Equipment Classification ISO7 Floor Area 400m-Resin Wall System with Full DPM Protection and Cove 100mm Modular Insulation Panel Ceiling 125mm Thick Insulation Walk-on Standard Project Type Complete Turnkey Key Elements: Height Installed on Plant Deck 4m AHU service integration

