OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch, and two other phones coming soon





OnePlus is almost ready to launch a new device in March of this year. The lineup includes the OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch and two more products. The launch event will take place in mid-March, unveiling the new OnePlus 9 series and OnePlus smartwatches. Chinese OEMs have also said they will introduce new flagship phones sooner than usual, but that will be done soon. Three variations will be introduced: OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9 Pro. OnePlus Watch will participate in this trio.

Young tech enthusiast and leak star Ishan Agarwal has unveiled plans for OnePlus. The company launches four new products – three new phones and smartwatches. Instead of the OnePlus 9E, there is the OnePlus 9R. You can assume it’s a light variant or the most affordable OnePlus 9 phone.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are added. We’ve already talked about the OnePlus 9E, but much has been said about the two, but not much about the OnePlus 9R. The OnePlus 9R phone is said to have a 6.5-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and FHD + display resolution. It runs on an 8GB RAMSnapdragon 690 processor and a 5000mAh battery with a 30W fast charge. Other features include 128GB of storage and a 64MP main camera.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will be the flagship smartphone products. They work with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 and other high-end features such as 120Hz refresh rate, QHD + display, and the Hasselblad camera mentioned above. At least in the Pro version.

For the OnePlus Watch, the wearable device will be the company’s first smartwatch. Please note that this is different from the OnePlus Band Fitness Tracker introduced in January. We look forward to the possibilities of the OnePlus Watch RX, which is said to look like an OPPO watch.

