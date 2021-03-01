Why it’s the right time to invest in European quantum technology





Chief scientist John Martinis, who built Google’s first computer to achieve quantum transcendence, recently left the tech giant and was a Sydney-based startup in 2017, Silicon Quantum Computing. I participated in.

Meanwhile, Switzerland-based quantum computing startup Terra Quantum celebrated another major recruitment with Valerii Vinokur, a prominent physicist at Argonne National Laboratory in the United States.

Both moves show that small start-ups can compete with large companies in the brewing war for quantum sector talent as the industry begins to move out of the lab for commercial applications.

Markus Pflitsch, co-founder of TerraQuantum, said that startup professors are more and more serious about small quantum companies in new fields, like IBM, Google, Google, etc., where new companies have the potential to succeed. It states that it shows that it is being accepted by. Microsoft.

Now that scholars tend to go to startups, it’s a good sign that veteran professionals start joining, Pflitsch says.

But the competition is fierce.

Christophe Jurczak, founder of Quantonation, said the European government’s recent move to fund quantum projects (France promises to spend $ 1.8 billion in this sector and Germany promises to spend $ 2 billion) is a major part of the region. He states that he is partly motivated by the desire to avoid scholars.

The French government feels very strongly that the country is suffering from brain drain in the field of artificial intelligence, and while they have more time to prepare, they do not want it to happen in quantum, France said. Jurczak, who helped with the prescription, will say.

Quantum computing companies have raised more rounds of funding than ever before and are using that money to hire.

Riverlane, an X-based startup that raised 14.6 meters last month, aims to double its 26-person team this year. With an initial VC round of $ 45 million raised in December, Cambridge Quantum Computing now has nearly 90 employees from 37 in 2018, with more than 30 roles. Finnish superconducting quantum computer maker IQM, which procured a 39m Series A round in November, more than doubled its workforce last year.

Brain, not money

The industry shortage is no longer money, but the brain, says Pflitsch, who currently has about 80 staff at Terra Quantum. Talent is so important that we cannot do it without these people. If you have those brains on Google or Terra Cloud, it doesn’t matter, it’s a fair fight.

Significant progress is still taking place in a relatively unknown team of labs around the world. In December, a group based at the University of Science and Technology of China demonstrated the superiority of quantum, the Holy Grail of this sector, by running a photon-based quantum system in 20 seconds. This will take 600m years on a supercomputer. This demonstration surpassed Google’s 2018 quantum advantage demonstration by orders of magnitude.

“SMEs can compete in Quantum if they have a breakthrough.”

IQ Capital Principal Daniel Carew shows that if the lab can do that, small businesses can compete in Quantum if they have breakthroughs.

Pasqal, a French photonics-based mass subsidiary, is believed to have set a record in the lab by simulating a 196 qubit quantum system. If confirmed, this will give Europe a quantum advantage.

Self-made stage

With so much that hasn’t been developed yet, the world of quantum computing still has the taste of amateur enthusiasts and can make great strides from unexpected places, as in the early days of personal computers in the 1970s. ..

Riverlane CEO Steve Brierley mentions an early enthusiast computer club that ran in the garage in Menlo Park, California from 1975 to 1986 and was a training ground for tech entrepreneurs like Steve Jobs. I am. And Steve Wozniak.

There is a lot of tinkering. It’s happening in the cloud, not in someone’s hut, but with the same excitement.

It is not yet clear which kind of quantum computer will be the dominant technology. Many of the big bets are on superconducting quantum computers that operate at temperatures close to absolute zero, but photon-based systems where photons bounce back into the quantum state through a series of mirrors, systems that use trapped ions, and superconducting systems. Silicon-based system that does not need to operate at very low temperatures.

Researchers at Microsoft and the University of Sydney recently announced that they have developed a quantum computing system that uses the same type of complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) chips already used in traditional computing. ..

“If they burn the wrong technology, some businesses can disappear overnight.

Knowing which style of quantum is prevalent is still in its infancy, says Pflitsch.He says some businesses may disappear overnight if they burn the wrong tech.

Much of the big investment to date has been spent on superconducting qubits. This is because the refrigeration technology required for this is more established and available. However, if there is a large breakthrough in one of the other areas that makes cubits more reliable or scalable, this can be a major technology.

I think atoms and ions will dominate first. There are many advantages in terms of scalability (atoms) and fidelity (ions). In the long run, solid-state approaches (superconducting qubits, spins, photons) should catch up, says Christophe Jurczak, founder of Quantonation, a quantum-focused VC fund.

It is also possible that multiple types of quantum computers coexist, each with its own optimal niche.

IQ Capitals Carew says the big dream of a typical quantum computer may not be what happens. It may be like the early days of microprocessors, each of which had many different types with specific capabilities.

This is part of a series of four articles running in the European quantum computing industry this week. Part 2 on France’s quantum strategy will be released tomorrow.

