March Free PS Plus Game Includes “FINAL FANTASY 7 Remake” with Catch





Keypoint “FINAL FANTASY 7 Remake” for PS4 is free on PS Plus, but is not eligible for a free next-generation upgrade. Other games include Remnant: From the Ash, Farpoint, Maquette, and February’s Destruction All-Stars. “Let’s get it yet

Through the PlayStation blog, Sony has confirmed that FINAL FANTASY 7 Remake will be one of the games included in the March giveaway for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Rumors have finally been confirmed, but there is a problem with this.

The free PS4 version of FINAL FANTASY 7 Remake is not eligible for the next-generation PS5 digital upgrade. Even if you want to play the upgraded version of FINAL FANTASY 7 Remake Intergrade on your PS5, users still need to purchase the game.

If you have the free version of FINAL FANTASY 7 Remake, you will not be able to play the free story DLC that comes with Intergrade. The story focuses on Yuffie, one of the main party members of the original game, exploring Midgar and eventually being drawn into the big picture of the game plot.

Other PS Plus games include Remnants: From the Ash, Farpoints, and Maquette.

Remnant: From the Ash

Remnant is a third-person shooter inspired by Western action movies and the legendary Dark Souls series. Gamers play as the last remnants of endangered humanity due to a mysterious force known as The Root. This game will be available to PS4 users.

Far point

Farpoint is this month’s free game for PS4 VR users. Players need to explore the mysterious alien planet while protecting themselves from different enemies with different futuristic weapons.

The game can also be played on a standard DualShock 4 controller, but requires a VR headset.

model

The PS5 version of Maquette is now available on the PS Plus lineup. This inspirational first-person puzzle game allows players to navigate large and small at the same time, thanks to its recursive Escher-like design. Players need to manipulate objects in a small diorama of the world they are in to achieve goals that cannot be reached otherwise.

Destruction All Stars are still available

PlayStation Plus subscribers will continue to receive Destruction All Stars until April 5, thanks to a two-month residence agreement with the service.

The official box art for the upcoming FINAL FANTASY 7 remake shows that it will be a PlayStation 4-only timing.Photo: Square Enix

