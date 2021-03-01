‘The Elder Scrolls 6’is a complete exposure reportedly happening in March of this year. “Skyrim” board game coming soon





Key Points Microsoft announced last year its intention to acquire Bethesda’s parent company, ZeniMax Media. Industry insiders believe that Microsoft will host a Bethesda-themed event in March. The event is rumored to be the venue for the next “The Elder Scrolls 6” announcement.

As Microsoft plans to host a Bethesda-themed event in March of this year, some industry insiders speculate that game studios could use it as a platform to showcase details of The Elder Scrolls 6. I am.

Video game journalist Jeff Grubb is one of those who believe Microsoft plans to host an event as soon as the acquisition of Bethesda’s parent company Zenimax Media is complete. Unfortunately, Grubb didn’t share the month or specific date this event took place. He also didn’t mention whether the event would announce a new update related to “The Elder Scrolls 6”.

“The Elder Scrolls 6” announced at E3 Photo: steamXO / flickr

But another industry insider, Paul Thurrot, seems to have doubled the information on Grubb. Thurrot shared on Twitter that Microsoft will be hosting an event titled “What’s New For Gaming” on March 23rd. At this time, it’s unclear if the Grubb and Thurrot events are related.

But fans believe that if the rumored Microsoft and Bethesda happen, Redmond-based tech giants will be the perfect place to show off ownership of Bethesda’s IP, including The Elder Scrolls 6. Bethesda’s Todd Howard previously stated that updates to The Elder Scrolls 6 will be available after the release of Starfield.

At the time of this publication, Bethesda has not yet revealed the release window for “Starfield.” The game studio also said in the past that it has developed the following “Elder Scrolls” titles for players to play for over a decade. The latest details about the game are from trusted industry insiders, but fans need to soften their expectations and take it with just a little salt.

Meanwhile, “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim-The Boardgame” may arrive shortly. According to PCGamer, the game is part of an ongoing partnership between Bethesda and RPG publisher Modiphius. The board games above use crowdfunding to reach their goals.

Regarding its gameplay, the only information available is that it is a cooperative board game available to 1 to 4 players. Fans of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim-The Boardgame can see a preview of the game in Tabletop Simulator. The preview will be available before funding is provided.

