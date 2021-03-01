Google Pay: Everything you need to know





The new redesigned Google Pay app will be available in late 2020 and can change your life in several ways. For those who prioritize financial convenience, Google Pay has replaced Venmo, Quicken and Splitwise, making plastic credit cards easier and more secure to process and understand everyday financial transactions.

And for those who have some concerns about this one tech giant who knows about your money as much as they do your search habits? Google Pay may finally throw your smartphone into the lake and head for the bunker.

Fully explain everything you need to know to use Google Pay before fully committing to any of the options, and of course, the specific steps you can take to get Google Pay to work. please.

What is Google Pay?

Not surprisingly, Google Pay is everything here. As the latest player in online wallet games, Google Pay actually replaces the contents of its tattered wallet and moves everything to the phone, one item we never leave behind.

Google Pay is a quick way to do the following:

I will pay. Google Pay allows you to pay friends and service providers (similar to PayPal, Venmo, Zelle), split checks (similar to Splitwise or Splittr), and make large corporate purchases (physical counters or online checkout). Save money and make money. Google Pay integrates and promotes existing rewards programs and offers new rewards programs as an incentive to use Google Pay. Gain insight. With Google Pay, you can analyze your spending in detail and make smarter decisions. Who accepts Google Pay?

US and Indian People and Services: At the time of this writing, interpersonal payments are available in the US and India.

Online retailers of “participating websites” in most countries of the world.

POS payments when using Android phones (see below) in over 1 million stores in the US, UK, and other countries. You can use Google Pay wherever you see the contactless payment icon.

Does Google Pay work on the iPhone?

Yes, but not perfect. Google is making a leap in operating systems with Google Pay. This is a sure sign that the company is aiming for complete ubiquitous in the financial arena. Currently, payments to friends and family are available to both Apple and Android users, but POS payments are currently only available to users of Android phones.

(Image credit: Google)

As a result, US-based Android users are in a position to get the most out of the Google Pay ecosystem. For everyone else, Google has made it easy to check availability by feature.

Google Pay Account: How do I set it up?

There are a few steps you can take to get it up and running.

Go to a location where you can get the Android or iOS app and download Google Pay. (In the Apple Store, select the one that still has a redesigned version and is marked as “old app”. Look for “Google Pay: Save, Pay, Manage” to get the new app. Once you have the app, you need to do the following: Connect your bank or credit card. Then press “Pay” at the bottom of the app screen. The app will guide you through the setup and ensure you confirm your identity.

Note: You can start paying with a bank or PayPal login, or one financial connection with your credit card. However, you will eventually need to take the time to notify Google Pay of all your credit cards in order to gain insight into your actual spending.

Is Google Pay Safe?

A common theme for all e-wallets is that they are safer than real wallets. how?

As a starting point, you lose less physical parts. But digging a little deeper, electronic wallets like Google Pay are safer than swiping a card. Google Pay never provides retailers with credit card numbers. Rather, it provides retailers with tokens containing banking information. Therefore, if the retailer is hacked, your information will not be compromised.

(Image credit: Google)

At the time of purchase, Google Pay works with Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, the same technology that enhances contactless payments around the world. Therefore, you can use Google Pay wherever you see the contactless payment symbol. As with online purchases, NFC does not pass card information, only encrypted tokens.

And for those who are thinking about safety not only for data transmission but also for bacteria? At the time of purchase, Google Pay is 100% contactless, there is no card exchange or touching machine, but it’s already yours.

(Image credit: Google)

To use Google Pay, you need to turn on automatic screen lock.

What are Google Pay Rewards?

Google Pay Rewards is a huge carrot that seems to be expanding its user base for now anyway. Google has partnered with hundreds of companies and is reaching out to its own deep pockets to provide financial incentives to use Google Pay and register other users.

(Image credit: Google)

Whenever I enter the system, whenever I open the app, with a Gmail account, and of course, with a brand new set of ads when Im is consuming news online, reward opportunities continue to reach me. I did.

How can Google Pay help you save and spend?

Google Pay may just be a ticket for those who want to understand their spending but don’t want to use the full Mint / Quicken with the best personal finance software. Google Pay shapes insights by beneficiary (“How much have you paid for student loans this year? How much have you paid at a local pub?”) And categories.

(Image credit: Google)

Google Pay is also flexible. Your question “What did I spend on food last month?” Displaying information about grocery stores, restaurants, and other obvious foods on your credit card bill or eating out, with a focus on the entire grocery store. You can view the amount of money you spend.

How do I send and receive money with Google Pay?

Just tap the submit button at the bottom of the screen. The app asks if you want to pay or receive money, and from there you enter the person (phone number, email address, or contact) and amount according to simple instructions.

(Image credit: Google)

Google has shown extensively that someone doesn’t have to use Google Pay to receive money, and technically claims that right. But,[支払い]When I tried to send using the button, the app created a marketing text to send to the contact. The secret to sending without recruiting is to press the “Send” button instead of the “Pay” button. Otherwise a frustrating issue with a glossy user experience.

Do I need to use Google Pay?

To integrate everything you use to spend your money, earn rewards while doing it, and gain actionable insights into your behavior, Google Pay actually replaces myriad existing applets. The top financial shop. But only you can decide how you feel about Google, which knows more about you.

What did i decide? I will continue to use Google Pay for 3 months. At that point, the app promised to ask again if it would provide insights that would require us to dig deeper into the data. You may or may not say yes.

