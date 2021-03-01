



Technology, class, irony, and pandemic real estate

Ketut Subiyanto | PexelsShareShare

Facebook

twitter

Pinterest

Whatsapp

Mail

Or

https://www.archdaily.com/957760/tech-class-cynicism-and-pandemic-real-estate

It didn’t take long for the coronavirus pandemic to stimulate both state-of-the-art architectural design solutions and widespread speculation about future developments in the field. Many of the innovations realized are contracted or sold by the real estate sector. But as businesses compete to provide pandemic comfort to wealthy tenants, COVID-19 technology, which has a direct impact on the working-class community, is almost always already an emergency housing health hazard, as well as Limited to restrictive measures that developers cannot address the administrative conveniences that can be avoided Public scrutiny. These changes have been planned for a long time, but we have found a new license in the name of coronavirus precautions. When it comes to corona drifting, this kind of thing takes cake.

The idea that these gaps make up progress is a concept conveyed in headlines such as Covid Pushs Real Estate Into the Future. However, the real estate industry does not belong in the future. It doesn’t belong even now. Trash cans come to mind, especially when imagining an ideal place in the history of professional real estate, in the light of the expiry of the eviction moratorium, community rent strikes, and the fierce ongoing battle for gentrification migration. It comes to mind.

It’s easier to keep this stance. In the New York Times, Stephanoschen describes new available home hygiene measures such as UV photo-sterilization and ionized particle treatment to neutralize bacteria in elevators ($ 3,500 to $ 4,000 per elevator). ). Owners with facilities such as gyms and basketball courts in the building are investing in electrostatic disinfectant sprays and booking software such as Ghostbusters to enforce capacity limits. There’s also furniture for those who want to get the most out of their work-at-home space, to add value to the unit, including a robot’s retractable desk ($ 5,000 to $ 10,000), a bed, and a storage space suspended from the ceiling. Often sold directly to luxury real estate managers. ($ 10,000 to $ 40,000). Sankarshan Murthy, CEO of Bumblebee Spaces, who designs some such items, says when people spend more time at home[they] Notice that the traditional architecture is broken. This is a strange idea of ​​modification, as those who can afford to work from home are much less likely to live in a broken building.

Related Articles What do real estate trends tell us about the transition to the city?

The reality is the same as before. Capitalism is not a design issue. There is no real estate innovation that could mitigate the urgent need for accessible healthcare and guaranteed housing. But even within the realm of such technological development, the potential benefits are useless if they are only available to the wealthiest people who do not need them most. While this is predictable, it is still a cartoonish and malicious profit model that provides an integrated home healthcare solution and spatial convenience only to those who already have low health risks and large spaces.

In the city of New York, home to real estate executives interviewed by The Times, the median income of lessees before the pandemic was about $ 50,000. Most of us in the city are at least not functional and do not live in buildings with gyms or elevators.

Also, this financial discrepancy is not limited to housing benefits. For example, homelessness is nothing new, but it is possible for economically ambitious local governments around the world to adopt street shelters in the form of sterile restaurant extensions with mood lighting and winter heating. It hit the industry. And now, these feats of pandemic architecture are only considered feasible as a casual dietary solution. In particular, there are no significant plans to support members of the non-contained population facing imminent risks far more serious than the supper atmosphere, or evictions or arrests to build street shelters. myself. Benefiting from design is inevitably an economic issue, and only one person pays rent between a restaurant owner and an unoccupied community. It’s ironic that this decision is made in public, but it doesn’t matter in the end.

One might imagine the trickle-down effect, where the first wave of innovation will eventually become the norm, as smartphones have changed from luxury to digital staples. However, the timeline for this kind of linear development is fictitious. It seems that COVID-19 compliant technology has already been implemented in low-income housing. However, the technology is inherently significantly different. A pandemic design for the rich is to make things more comfortable and safe, but for the poor, a more profitable business model is always to keep people out.

It is important to note that many working class homes have long been harmful to their health due to dangerous building conditions such as heat, hot water, pests and lack of mold. In New York City, for example, the Department of Housing Protection and Development issued approximately 1.1 million repair breaches between 2018 and 2019. The highest incidence was in Bronx, the poorest part of the city, where more than 10% of tenants had at least one unresolved dangerous breach. Due to inadequate enforcement, the fines imposed on owners for failing to make these repairs are largely ignored. If such landlords cannot be forced to fulfill their legal obligation to provide tenants with safe homes by turning on thermostats, why are they spending thousands on high-tech design workarounds and hygiene measures? Do you do more than that? They have no legal or financial incentive to do so. In April 2020, at least 34 NYCHA public housing developments were short of soap and paper towels for cleaning staff. New York is not an outlier. Such ruthless delinquency is common throughout the country.

Biometric security is improved in low-income public housing, rather than robotic furniture or proper hygiene equipment. This problem precedes the coronavirus, but its onset makes it more urgent. Biometrics in such developments has so far been a point of surveillance to limit who goes back and forth and what they do. Representatives of the three parliaments ban biometric and facial recognition identification in public housing due to technical flaws, privacy concerns, and the fact that low-income color communities are already overvalued. Proposed a law to do. Today, the coronavirus, as is widely known, is an ideal excuse to promote surveillance under the convenient guise of public health concerns. BioConnect, a surveillance product maker, advertises that its residential biometric security system blocks people who may be infected with the virus. Meanwhile, Naborly, which provides landlords with a detailed calculation of the economic risk of renting to a particular tenant, contributed to a database of tenants who missed rent in April, taking advantage of the surge in pandemic unemployment in March 2020. I asked the landlord to do it.

These and other digital real estate solutions, such as ClickNotices’ eviction rationalization platform, constitute an accelerated area for real estate technology or proptech. Scott Beyer of the Market Urbanism Report says as the industry observes social distances, focuses on virtual guided tours, and observes automation services that free developers seeking land rights from annoying responsibilities such as lobbying with neighbors. Writes that prop tech is becoming more common in coronavirus [and] Planning board. This further hampers the already limited ability of the community to hold malicious developers accountable, as the latter no longer even have to talk to the former. Beyer is happy to conclude that it is clear. Such an upgrade, which may have been accelerated by a pandemic, is not a provisional distancing measure, and in New Orleans developers’ words, a permanent rather than a short-term reaction.

From a market perspective, the rich who have the better are features, not bugs, and the same is pandemic and vaguely gesturing, while doubling the bad practices that have long been professionals. An avid designer will enable them. Residential real estate is essentially a business that leverages the privatization of homes to maximize profits. Indeed, there are few other ways of defining it. This is exactly what demands insult. The baseline function of commoditized homes is the exact opposite of public health. And in the light of the global public health crisis that directly attacks the working class and colored races, the only architectural solution worth considering is the most urgent need for all the benefits of pandemic design. Will provide directly to those who do. UV hygiene is of little importance in non-functional elevators.

This article was originally published in the Architect’s newspaper as “Designer Health for Designer Tenants”.

We encourage you to check out ArchDaily’s articles related to the coronavirus, read telework productivity tips and articles, and learn about healthy design technical recommendations for future projects. Also, don’t forget to check the World Health Organization (WHO) website for the latest advice and information on COVID-19.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos