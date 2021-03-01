The Redmi Note 10 has been confirmed to have a 5-megapixel super macro camera, with more specs available in live images.





The Redmi Note 10 has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 678 SoC. The tipster shared a live image of the Redmi Note 10 from the retail package and showed some of the key specs. The retail box itself shows the design of a phone with a relatively thick chin. Xiaomi’s global VP Manu Kumar Jain tweeted that the Redmi Note 10 series will come with a 5-megapixel super macro lens and a 108-megapixel camera. The Redmi Note 10 series will be available in India on March 4th and may include three models: Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

Tale Komi, passing through the pseudonym Xiaomi Leaks Ph, shared some images on Facebook showing the Redmi Note 10 retail box. This image shows a phone with a protective label. The label shows several specifications, including a 6.43-inch AMOLED DotDisplay, dual speakers, Snapdragon 678 SoC, a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an ultra-wide sensor, and a quad rear camera setup that includes a macro lens. The Redmi Note 10 can be backed up with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging.

Redmi India recently tweeted that the Redmi Note 10 series will feature the best mid-premium Snapdragon processor of the year. The Snapdragon 678 SoC rumored in the Redmi Note 10 could be what the company meant in mid-premium. Also, last month’s report suggested two configurations, 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB, in addition to the same SoC and primary rear camera sensor. The same report mentions the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max’s 5,050mAh battery, so the Vanilla Redmi Note 10’s 5,000mAh battery seems possible.

The image shared by tipsters also shows a central hole punch cutout with a slim bezel and a relatively thick chin on three sides. The quad rear camera setup has three small sensors and a large sensor at the top. The camera specs on the Redmi Note 10 are in line with recent leaks.

Jain tweeted on Monday that the Redmi Note 10 series will come with a 5-megapixel super macro lens. Perhaps this sensor will be available on all three rumored Redmi Note 10 series models. The tweet says that #SuperMacro = #Telephoto is built into the macro! You can move it nearly twice and you will see a macro shot of the pomegranate seeds. It also fits the leaked image of Redmi Note 10 from Xiaomi Leaks Ph, which mentions a macro lens that could be this 5 megapixel super macro lens. Jain also said in his tweet that the series will feature a 108-megapixel primary camera.

