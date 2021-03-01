3 Reasons to Do It for Your Business





Do you want to send a text message to your customers?It sounds invasive

I was skeptical at first when the idea was told to me. However, when I started thinking about SMS marketing, I realized that with the right frequency and messaging, SMS marketing could be a very effective way of communicating.

SMS open rates are much higher than other types of messaging and reach people at a more personal level. And companies are learning how to take advantage of it. All forms of SMS marketing permeate all kinds of companies, including myself. It may seem invasive, but in my experience, the right strategy can turn the invasion into an individual.

According to a report from Intis Telecom, application-to-person (A2P) messaging growth is currently projected to be 6.99%. In addition, it is expected to continue until 2023. So it makes sense that this is an area that many companies are trying to optimize.

The same applies to my team. I was working on the integration of message marketing at my company Sourcify, and through that process I discovered some things about this type of marketing that are essential to almost any business.

Here’s why bulk message marketing needs to be part of your strategy:

1) In most cases the message will be opened

You’re probably almost everyone doing email marketing. What is your highest open rate? Maybe 10%? 20%? 30% if you’re doing well? Mailchimp averages over 21% for all industries.

The SMS open rate reaches as high as 98%. It blows emails out of the water.

Please note that legally, you need to get permission from the customer to send a text message. You must also provide a disclaimer and opt-out.

However, opt-out is not a bad thing for messaging. This is actually a great way to build trust with your customers, as it stands out much more than your email options and makes you feel more in control of the messages you receive.

Emails can be sorted into untouchable folders, especially if many people use Gmail with their automatically sorted inboxes. Microsoft Outlook has some of the same features as a focused inbox.

I don’t do SMS.

Text messages are a great addition to the rest of your marketing mix. They are read almost all the time, and with the right copy, you can facilitate a response in a way that other media can only dream of.

2) Messages are (very) easy to automate

You already know that text messages get high open rates. But when combined with the ease of automation that application-based messaging brings, traffic can be significantly increased.

There are a wide range of applications that help businesses of all sizes manage SMS marketing. These applications manage send, receive, KPIs, and other important tasks and dashboards.

Choosing the right SMS application depends on the size of the business you are running in, the industry you belong to, and what features are most important.

There is no easy all-purpose option. However, all major candidates will help automate marketing to a complete list of phone numbers. With SMS marketing applications, you can extend your reach far beyond what an individual can do.

3) Messages are great for time-sensitive offers

Text messages are opened on average 2 minutes after they are received. Therefore, it is ideal for offers with a time element.

You can introduce a level of urgency to your marketing by sending reminders, special offers, or notifications using SMS messages. One of the best ways to use text messages is to push flash sales and other very short term special offers.

SMS marketing is, by its very nature, a time-sensitive medium. Everyone can keep their smartphone nearby, even if they don’t always carry it with them. Time-sensitive offers (especially for local businesses) are perfect. In contrast to email combined with its two-minute window, SMS’s ultra-high open rates make these messages an ideal tool for rapid promotion.

If you write the appropriate copy in that 160 character space, you will see a large bump in the response. A short copy with a link at the end is ideal for getting people’s attention quickly and responding immediately.

Time-sensitive offers are great if you want to reach people right away. With any SMS application, you can quickly push offers and get people into the door quickly.

If you run a business that revolves around local customers, it’s a great way to get people to visit the place. Also, for large companies that may rely on e-commerce, users may log in and spend money on websites.

The final idea: great power comes with great responsibility

My company uses text messages for a variety of purposes, one of which is to keep people up to date with what’s happening in our business.

There are text messaging numbers designed to reply to people when our business needs updates, many of which are automated. We also contact the customer base directly from people.

The frequency of messages is important. You don’t want to bother your customers.

Oracle’s recommendations are, in principle, one message per week, but they vary by company, market segment, and customer base. We try to reach that goal, but over time, as SMS marketing becomes saturated, we may need to adjust the frequency.

Text messages aren’t just useful for marketing messages. These are great ways to get your customers up-to-date with the latest information about your business. If there’s an outage, new innovation, or any news about your business, SMS messaging can quickly reach your entire customer base.

It is best understood not as an independent strategy, but as a small part of a larger marketing strategy. Use it for unique promotions, quick updates, and what you want people to do right away.

It can also be combined with Facebook ads to create a simple marketing funnel. My recommendation is to start using SMS as part of your marketing mix today and find out why more and more marketers are adopting SMS.

