How Google Quietly Streamlined Shopping Ad Formats





Over the past few years, Google has tested a variety of ad formats designed with e-commerce companies in mind. Now it’s slowly starting to rationalize some of those ad formats.

Google recently posted a notice on its support forum for advertisers that it will discontinue the Showcase Shopping ad group, a catalog-style ad introduced in 2017, starting April 1. However, according to a Google spokeswoman, the company plans to roll out Showcase. Shopping ads are laid out in product shopping ad groups, which are the names of individual product ads.

Over the years, Google has tried different ad formats for people who may be on the market, such as new running shoes and luggage, but exactly which company you want to buy from. I do not know. This includes more catalog-style ads, ads that mimic native ads, and shopping ads on YouTube. But now, Google is streamlining some of these services to help sellers run campaigns and place ads on more Google properties.

“I think Google’s hardship is where it puts ads on most Google properties,” said Duane Brown, founder of performance marketing agency Take Some Risk.

Read more about how Google’s shopping advertising strategy has evolved over the last few years.

Google’s new ad format

Google’s bread and butter ad format has long been search ads — Google doesn’t categorize exactly how much money it makes from search ads alone, but Google Search and Others is fourth. In the quarter, which accounted for almost 70% of Google’s advertising revenue, totaled $ 42.6 billion.

Search advertising is often used to ensure that retailers are the first website to appear when they search for mattress companies, etc. But what hasn’t been so good at paid search advertising so far is reaching out to customers who don’t yet fully understand what they want to buy, or persuading them to buy a particular company’s products better than others. Is to do.

“With Google, we’re capturing the demand that already exists. Someone is searching for your product,” says Brown.

To address this, Google has tried to introduce several shopping ad formats in the last few years. These ad formats tend to fall into one of several buckets. The first was an ad type that aimed to mimic a catalog by introducing multiple products.

This included showcase shopping ads that were displayed during more general searches such as “Holiday decorations”. These allow businesses to place several different product images in these types of ads, as well as the exact name and price of each item. The mobile advertising format called Gallery, which was introduced in 2019, also fell into this category. The gallery ad consisted of a scrollable collection of 4-8 images.

In recent years, Google has sought to place ads in more places. In essence, it’s trying to convince advertisers that Google ads can help reach more people than those who explicitly search for their products. For example, in 2019, Google introduced Discovery advertising. This will appear in Gmail, Google’s Discover feed, and YouTube, and retailers are encouraged to use more lifestyle images.

The last way Google tried to streamline shopping ads was to make it easy to run shopping ads on multiple properties. In February of last year, Google announced that it would start running product shopping ads on Gmail, Discover, and YouTube. And in 2018, Google released smart shopping. It uses artificial intelligence to automatically determine where the best placement is for search, display, YouTube, and Gmail.

What has changed

According to Search Engine Land, in addition to recent changes to showcase shopping ads, Google also removed gallery ads in May 2020. According to Brown, the main challenge clients encountered with showcase shopping ads was not the format, but how Google billed businesses for these types of ads. Companies were billed based on engagement, not clicks, as Google has done so far. Has completed.

So, for example, if a customer clicks on an image that appears in an ad, it counts as engagement. However, once the Showcase Shopping ad is included in the Product Shopping ad, the advertiser will be charged again for each click.

Katya Constantine, founder of marketing agency Digishopgirl Media, said that for many clients, smart shopping ads outperform Google’s traditional shopping ad unit, and some clients use smart shopping to reduce cost-per-click by about 70%. I will. “It really depends on Google’s AI [determine] The relevance of the products and they are shown to the right customers, “she said.

This shows that Brown feels it is Google’s current strategy. The company is trying to find more places to run shopping ads while guiding advertisers to the best performing formats.

But he said. [could] Advertising is a deliberate place, or a place someone is trying to convert. “

