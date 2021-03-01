Redmi Note 10, Realme GT, Asus ROG 5, etc .: Top smartphones to be released this month





In March, many brands will showcase the major smartphones of the year. This can be a flagship device or a flagship midrange phone in some cases. Some of the big names expected are Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10 series, with multiple devices, the budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy M12, Realme’s flagship Realme GT, and flagship phones such as the OnePlus 9 series and Asus ROG. Phone 5. This is the long-awaited phone to be released this month.

Redmi Note 10 series

The Redmi Note series is generally one of the best-selling smartphone series in India’s midrange segment. With the launch of the Redmi Note 9 series last year, Xiaomi faced fierce competition from other brands such as Samsung and Realme. However, Redmi Note 10 is expected to be built on the cost-effectiveness factors associated with the Note series.

The brand may launch at least three phones under the series, including the Note 10, Note 10 Pro, and Note 10 Pro Max. However, it’s unclear whether Xiaomi will launch all three devices together on March 4th, or just a variation of Pro and Pro Max. Support for 5G has not yet been officially confirmed, but Redmi has revealed that at least one phone in the series will have a 108MP camera. The Redmi Note 10 series also comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 processor, which could be a 732G.

OnePlus 9 series

The OnePlus 9 series has been the subject of leaks and speculation since the launch of the OnePlus 8T. The 9 Series will feature the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, along with an affordable third device called the OnePlus 9e, 9R, or 9 Lite.

Both OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset and will be powered by Android 11 via OxygenOS 11. Other expected and leaked details include the 48MP Hasselblad quad camera setup and the OnePlus 9 Pro’s 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus hasn’t confirmed the release date yet, but given the regular OnePlus release schedule, many leaks indicate a March release.

AsusROG Phone 5

Asus ROG Phone 5 is the successor to Asus ROG Phone 3, one of the world’s most popular dedicated gaming smartphones. ROG Phone 5 will be available on March 10th with some new accessories, including a new gaming headset. Various leaks suggest that the ROG Phone 5 may have a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a high refresh rate and touch sampling.

Mobile phones may also have multiple storage variants, including the rumored 16GB / 512GB variant. A recent leak by DxOmark also suggests that the phone has a front-facing stereo speaker setup. The Asus ROG Phone 5 is also expected to feature an Air Trigger button and a twin USB Type-C charging port.

Realme GT 5G

The Realme GT will be Realmes’ second true flagship phone after the X50 Pro released last year. Mobile phones can come in two color variations, including yellow leather and blue leather, both of which have been found in multiple leaks. Expected specifications include support for the Snapdragon 888 chipset, 12GB RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, and 120Hz refresh rate.

Realme GT 5G will be released in China on March 4th. However, like most Realme devices, phones will not be readily available in India. The GT will be available in another India in the coming months.

Samsung Galaxy M12

The M12 will be the third phone in the Samsung Galaxy M series. The phone features a 6.5-inch display, a 6,000mAh battery, 90Hz refresh rate support, and other mid-range specifications such as a 48MP quad camera setup and an unspecified Exynos 8nm processor.

Scheduled to launch on March 11, the M12s microsite for phones is already posted on Samsung’s website. Other specifications include a USB-C port, a 3.5mm jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. This also suggests that the phone will have an LCD display panel.

