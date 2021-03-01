OnePlus Nord finally gets Android 11





OnePlus pushed a minor Oxygen OS 10 bugfix update to the Nord last week. This made it seem that Android 11 could be a bit farther than we all expected. But the company is starting this week with great news for node owners. Android 11 will be rolled out to mobile phones starting today.

Some of the most notable interface changes.

The stable release arrives about two months after the first open beta of Oxygen OS 11 was released, and is packed with all the features you’d expect from Android 11. The latest Oxygen OS version has a controversial facelift OnePlus introduced in a dedicated dark mode toggle (finally!), Optional always-on ambient display, new media controls, conversations, bubbles, and more, Google introduces to Android 11. Pay for all the other changes you’ve made, a redesigned power button menu with smart home controls and Google.

Change log:

System Update to Android 11 version The latest UI design provides a more comfortable experience with various optimizations in detail. Optimized stability and improved experience for some third-party apps A new Insight clock style has been added in collaboration with the Ambient Display Parsons School of Design. Varies according to phone usage data ([移動]:[設定]—[カスタマイズ]—[アンビエントディスプレイの時計]) Newly added Canvas constant display. You can extract the outline of the subject from the photo and display it on the lock screen ([移動]: Settings-Customize-Wallpaper-Canvas-Automatically generated when you select Photo Preview) Dark Mode Dark Mode shortcut keys have been added to pull down and enable quick settings. It now supports automatic feature on and time range customization. (Move: Settings-View-Dark Mode-Automatically On-Automatically Enabled / Custom Time Range from Sunset to Sunrise) Shelf Brand New Shelf UI New Weather Widget with Smarter Animated Effects Gallery New automatic story feature to create weekly stories using local photos and videos Optimize loading speed to improve image preview experience

According to OnePlus, a big 2.77GB update is starting to come out today, but if you’re particularly impatient, you can try your luck with a third-party Oxygen Updater app that automatically downloads and applies the latest OTA files. I can do it. ..

