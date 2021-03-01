The 10 best companies in the world to lead innovation





Written by Vivek Kumar March 1, 2021

In today’s fast-paced world, the need to maintain Germanic is very important to companies around the world. That’s why all the major companies in different industries are devoting their resources to making great strides. Disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data, and data science are becoming the priority of all companies to drive change. While technology is the driving force for business growth, companies adopting such technology applications are emerging as leaders in today’s crowded markets.

Here’s a list of the 10 best companies in the world that are using disruptive technology to lead industry innovation.

Adobe

Adobe is a multinational computer software company with millions of users worldwide. The company is a global leader in digital marketing and digital media solutions. Its Digital Media segment provides a creative cloud service that allows users to download and install the latest versions of products such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign.

Salesforce

Salesforce develops cloud-based CRM solutions and provides business software on a subscription basis. Based in California, the company is best known for its on-demand customer relationship management (CRM) solutions. It provides users with a customer community, partner community, developer community, and app exchange marketplace. In addition, Salesforce offers products and services to a variety of industries including healthcare, finance, life sciences, automotive, and retail.

Aurora Innovation

Aurora offers the benefits of autonomous driving technology safely, quickly and widely. Developed by a federation of autonomy and transportation experts from Tesla, Uber and Google, Aurora sells its system to car makers instead of running its own fleet. We are currently contracting with Hyundai to provide software for future Kia models. Sequoia Capital, Amazon, T. A recent round of funding from Lowprice has made Aurora one of the most well-funded players in an increasingly crowded space.

Dataminr

Dataminr is an AI platform for real-time event and risk detection. Detect high-impact events and the earliest signals of new risks in publicly available data. Detect, extract, and deliver alerts from the increasingly diverse and complex context of publicly available information such as social media, blogs, information sensors, and the dark web to help businesses act with confidence.

NeuroSYS

NeuroSYS is a software development studio specializing in artificial intelligence and custom IT solutions. This helps companies realize their ideas from scratch and bail out ongoing projects. Founded in 2010, the company creates tailored solutions for clients around the world with the help of future-proof technology and smart IT management.

AIwozo

AIwozo is an Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) platform provided by Quale Infotech. Quale Infotech, a leading end-to-end consulting and IT company, helps companies extend their traditional RPA deployments. Its ease of use allows organizations to adopt new technologies much faster with minimal or no technical support. The company recently released AIwozo Enterprise Cloud Edition.

DataRobot

DataRobot is an end-to-end enterprise AI platform that automates and facilitates every step of the business path from data to value. The enterprise AI platform and automated decision-making intelligence have enabled all key stakeholders to work together to extract business value from their data. DataRobot raised US $ 206 million in a Series E funding round in developing software that customers such as United Airlines, PNC Bank, and Deloitte said helped build their own forecasting models. did.

Autodesk

Autodesk develops and provides 3D design software for use in industries such as architecture, engineering, construction, and media. We offer products such as Autodesk 360 cloud services, AutoCAD Civil 3D and LT, 3Ds Max, Maya and Revit. The company was founded by John Walker in 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California. Autodesk’s development and manufacturing software provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer goods, and building products industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

AI scale

Scale AI is an artificial intelligence data platform founded by Alexandr Wang and Lucy Guo in 2016. The company’s API provides access to human-powered data for hundreds of use cases. ScaleAI, the creator of the visual data labeling platform, recently raised US $ 155 million in a funding round led by Tiger Global. With this funding, Scale AI has a total valuation of over US $ 3.5 billion, which can help drive the development of AI platforms.

BIAMI.IO

Founded in 2017, BIAMI.IO is an easy-to-use, secure, and scalable enterprise-ready framework for building intelligent business process-driven software, platforms, and robots. The company has a mission to improve quality of life through the transformation of automation. Whereas traditional robot automation tools automate simple tasks, BIAMI.IO is simple in complex business process scenarios with advanced requirements, context-based dynamic behavior, business rules, and built-in intelligence. Automate tasks.

