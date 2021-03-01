Google Chrome can load the desktop version of the site on larger Android tablets by default





One of the biggest challenges when using large screen devices, including Android tablets, is to display web pages in an optimized layout. Because the tablet is recognized as a mobile device, the site does not load the full desktop version that fills the screen rather than the minimal mobile version.

According to an XDA report, Google Chrome, one of the most widely used browsers on mobile devices, seeks to solve this problem. It seems that Google’s browser now checks the display size of the device and requests the desktop version of the site by default, eliminating the need to manually select options.

Read also: Google Chrome to reduce RAM usage in the next update

Future changes have been discovered by XDA in the open source Chromium browser Gerrit, a site that lists and describes new changes you’re working on as code changes. This change suggests setting up an experiment to request a desktop site for tablets, with a specific (but not specified) screen size or DPI (dots per) for the feature to work on the device. inch) is required.

On Apple iPad, the built-in Safari browser includes a settings app option. This allows users to unconditionally require their browser to load the desktop version of the site. This is another option Google can investigate for users who browse the web using a tablet and prefer to load a desktop version of the site due to its large display.

Read more: Google releases new Chrome version for Apples ARM Mac

Like many features under development, this seems like a big improvement for big screen users currently offered on small sites optimized for mobile screens. However, like many other features under development, it may be removed or abandoned if it doesn’t work reliably or if a better solution is offered, and it will appear in the canary or beta channel of the Chrome browser. You will only know if it is done.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos