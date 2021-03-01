Pac-Man, cricket, fish chinger, quick-draw Mc





Haven’t played the Google Doodle game yet? Try it now. Google Doodle games are fun, interactive and addictive (not bad!). Another great thing about Google Doodle games is that they don’t require any specific system configuration to play. A browser and an active internet connection are all you need. Google will drop these games on certain occasions, but if you miss them, you’ll have an entire library where you can surf past the Google Doodle games. Take a look at the top 10 Google Doodle games released so far.

Popular Google Doodlegames Pac-Man

The iconic 80’s games are now playable via Google Doodle. In the game you have to eat all the dots while avoiding being caught by ghosts. The player operates Pac-Man. Pac-Man is a yellow circle that can only be moved left, right, up, and down. It’s a fun game. There are 3 chances, and if you catch each time, the game is over.

Play the Google Doodle game “Pac-Man” online

cricket

It wasn’t inspired by EA games. The Google Doodle cricket game is similar to stick cricket, with a button on the screen with a bat icon. When the ball comes to you to win a run, press that button. It’s not as easy as it sounds!

Play the Google Doodle game “Cricket” online

Physinger

This Google Doodle game is for music lovers. With Fischinger, you can create background music using four different instruments at once and share it with friends and family.

Play the Google Doodle game “Fischinger” online

Draw quickly!

That’s exactly what the name suggests. Draw quickly! It’s like a Pictionary that draws pictures of objects and ideas. It takes 20 seconds to draw and the system makes a guess.

Online to play the Google Doodle game “Quick, Draw!”

lottery

Similar to Tombola or Bingo. In Loteria, a traditional Mexican card game, players need to mark their spots on the table or board with tokens. Next, the player must find and mark the card with the illustration drawn by the announcer on the board. As soon as the player completes the board, he must say “Roteria” and is declared the winner.

Play the Google Doodle game “Loteria” online

Scoville

In this graffiti, you need to throw ice cream at the pepper and freeze it. If you fail, the game ends – the pepper burns your character. Google has released this game in honor of pharmacist and researcher Wilbur Scoville.

Play the Google Doodle game “Scoville” online

hip hop

While Fischinger can make music, the Google Doodle game Hip-Hop allows you to mix the tracks that underlie hip-hop. You can do all this with a virtual interactive turntable using the crossfader. The game celebrates the 1973 party hosted by DJ Kool Herc.

Play the Google Doodle game “Hip Hop”

Carrot coding

In the coding game, you need to create a command to get all the rabbit carrots. This is a game for kids who like coding. Adults can also try it. The game is based primarily on Scratch, a programming language for children, which makes it easy to play games.

Play the Google Doodle game “Carrot Coding” online

Halloween

Inspired by the story of Harry Potter, you are the wizard of this game and your job is to kill the ghosts that threaten the magic school. The Google Doodle game Halloween has a total of 5 levels.

Play the Google Doodle game “Halloween” online

Play with bees

Another fun and entertaining Google Doodle game. Bees, the smallest and most important creature on the planet, need to pollinate their flowers with this graffiti. This can be done by moving the mouse. In addition, you can learn the facts about bees while playing the game.

Play the Google Doodle game “Play with Bees” online

In addition to these top 10 Google Doodle games, users can also play baseball, basketball, gnomes and more. Check out the complete list here.

How to play Google Doodle games online?

Playing Google Doodle games is very easy. As mentioned above, all you need is a browser and an active internet connection. Did you get it all? good. Then launch your browser (whether it’s Chrome, Safari, or Firefox) and follow these steps:

Search for “Google.com” If you have a Google Doodle game live, it will appear on the home page above the search bar. If you want to play past Google Doodle games online, search for “Doodle games”. The list is displayed. Select the game you want to play from the list just above the search results for Google Doodle games released so far, and click the game link that will be the first link on most game pages. The Doodle game will redirect you to a new page that will take over the entire screen You can play the game just by pressing the play button

Google Doodle games work on both desktops and mobile phones.

