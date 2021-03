MET Manta MIPS is a new Italian brand aero lid.

The new METManta MIPS confirms that Italian brand aero road helmets are even safer and more energy efficient. MET had the design team slightly change the shape of the manta ray in the wind tunnel, adding a slip surface to the fixed lining.

The new Manta MIPS has even more aero construction than its predecessor. Its nine state-of-the-art vent ports have been reshaped and have a rear deflector at the rear to better guide the air flow and provide a cooler and more comfortable ride, especially in hot conditions.

With the support of the Newton Aeronautical Research Institute in Milan, MET has reformed the rear of the manta ray, holding the NACA scoop mounted on top and providing eight exhaust points for air flow. In a comparative wind tunnel test, MET’s technical team saw an efficient increase of 3w in terms of average drag compared to previous generation manta rays.

Fit ergonomics uses a 360 degree fixed belt to reduce point pressure and a magnetic Fidlock buckle. It can be easily clipped or removed with a gloved hand.

(Image credit: MET) Better protection

Manta’s MIPS liner enhances the protection rating against angular impacts that can cause brain damage, especially in soft tissues, and allows for shock absorbing movements of 10 to 15 mm.

Manta MIPS features enhanced aerodynamics, safety and comfort, as well as integrated sunglasses docking and two front vents to secure the sunglasses.

The launch colorway of the helmet is dark red, but the entire color palette is 6 dark colors. The size is small, medium and large, and the standard weight is 250g. MET sells Manta MIPS at 220.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos