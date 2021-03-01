Cloud gaming is not a “top priority”, but Nintendo is “always researching technology.”





Shuntaro Furukawa is a busy person these days. For the new fiscal year next month, Nintendo’s president will focus on Nintendo’s latest financial reporting and outline Switch’s long-term plans.

In addition, he recently revealed some facts about Nintendo’s current strategy in an interview with Nikkei. As you already know, there is not much room for cloud gaming. Mr. Furukawa has expressed the opinion that cloud gaming is a “far road” even though games such as control would not exist on Switch without the power of the cloud.

But Nintendo can adapt to changing markets. This was proved by adopting a smartphone. When asked about this, Furukawa advised that the company is constantly researching new technologies for “something fun,” and confirmed the following:

With the growing popularity of smartphones, our strategy is to increase the population of people who play video games. People all over the world enjoy games by making full use of various functions such as smartphones, PCs, and dedicated game consoles. We are confident that new services such as cloud gaming and streaming will emerge, but they will not be a top priority when choosing a game to play.

I think the most important thing is the content of the game and the type of game you can play. Technological advances, on the other hand, can make a big difference to the gaming experience itself. This can happen at any time, so I’ve always been actively researching technologies that could be the starting point for something fun.

Nintendo’s focus is hardly a surprise to fans. Former president Hiroshi Yamauchi once said that “the fun of the game has nothing to do with the goodness of the hardware,” and Gunpei Yokoi’s philosophy of “horizontal thinking and withered technology” is famous for prioritizing experience over cutting. It was. Edge hardware.

Mr. Furukawa admitted that Mr. Yamauchi’s words always come to mind, but admitted that “the times have changed and we must change some of our philosophies.” His words are clear from Nintendo’s expansion into smartphone games, but no new games will be seen after 2019.

Cloud gaming has been welcomed by many as the next big step in the game, but due to reports suggesting that everything goes wrong within Google’s widely advertised Stadia project, “for gaming” The Holy Grail of “Netflix” is still far away, as Mr. Furukawa states.

Given Switch’s success, cloud gaming doesn’t seem to be part of that plan, at least for now, but I can’t wait to see what happens next.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos