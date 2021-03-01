Google Photos warns you not to use the compressed “high quality” mode.





If you’re a regular Google Photos fan, you might have taken advantage of the “high quality” storage mode that compresses snaps to save space, but according to new emails Google sent to some, this is no longer recommended. Not a user of the service.

Google Photos has two quality options for backing up your photos. High quality (compress snaps to 16 MP to save storage) and original quality (save at the same resolution as you shot). However, in a recent email sent to some subscribers, Google may appear that the photo uploaded with a high quality image is very pixelated compared to the original photo. I warn you that there is.

The obvious difference is evident in the sample images that show the difference that high quality compression makes. There is no doubt that pixelated birds overestimate the degradation it causes.

(Image credit: Google)

The subscriber’s email added, “Original quality photos retain the most detail and can be scaled, cropped, and printed with less pixelation.”

This is in stark contrast to Google’s previous claim that high-quality upload options are “almost the same” as the original quality.

Currently, there may be noticeable differences in detail between 16MP and 33MP photos, but compressed snaps are rarely the pixelated nightmare seen in Google comparisons. So why does Google Photos use the screenshot above as a demonstration to advise users not to upload in high quality?

One google that controls them all

A possible reason is that Google plans to phase out the unlimited storage feature of Google Photos from June 1st. This could be a way to allow more users to join your Google One subscription plan.

After June 1st, all photos uploaded to Google Photos will count towards the 15GB drive limit. If you want to exceed the 15GB limit, which is a small amount for photo enthusiasts, you’ll have to opt in to Google One or find another service.

Google One subscription prices start at $ 1.99 / £ 1.59 / AU $ 1.99 per month with 100 GB of storage space for Google Photos, Google Drive, and Gmail and grow with the amount of storage you need.

If you like to take advantage of Google Photos’ unlimited storage, it will be available for at least the next few months. Please note that starting June 1st, Google expects to upgrade to Google One to get more than 15GB of storage. You should plan for that or consider considering an alternative photo storage solution.

