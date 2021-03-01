Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10 series is equipped with a 5MP macro camera, revealing the company





The Redmi Note 10 series will be available on March 4th. So far, there have been some leaks about the budget midrange series, from processors to cameras. Just days before its release, Xiaomi’s global VP Manu Kumar Jain confirmed some important specs on Twitter. The Redmi Note 10 series comes with a 108MP main camera and a 5MP Super Macro camera. The company advertises the Super Macro camera as a macro camera telephoto camera.

Xiaomi’s Global VP first posted some macro shots taken from one of the Redmi Note 10 series devices, and later revealed the spec in another post. The 108MP camera may work with Pro or ProMax variants, while the 5MP macros may work with all variants, but the company has not confirmed this.

Earlier Redmi Note 10 was expected to have enough Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series processors for gaming. However, a recent leaked image from Xiaomi Leaks Phon Facebook suggests that it may have the Snapdragon 678 chipset, an 11nm octa-core processor. The image also shows that it will be equipped with the first 6.43 inch AMOLED display in the Redmi Note series. In addition, the Redmi Note 10 will be equipped with a 48MP main camera and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Recently, Twitter’s Redmi India also shared one retail box for the Redmi Note 10 variant. The box clearly shows that there is a 108MP camera. If you zoom in, you’ll see that there are two small sensors in the center of the rectangular camera module and another at the bottom. The LED flash is on the outside of the module. Earlier, the company created the Redmi Note 10 with the smallest notch in the Note series that is clearly visible in the photo.

Haha! No, these photos were not taken with #DSLR.

Willing to share. They are all clicked on # RedmiNote 10 series devices. The #RedmiNote series comes with BEST #Camera: # 108MP # 5MP #SuperMacro (#Telephoto in #Macro)

I’m # Redmi # 10on10 https://t.co/osSanfwsxo

Manukumarjain (@manukumarjain) March 1, 2021

As promised, this is the first exclusive look of the all-new # RedmiNote10 series! #RedmiNote: India’s most beloved smartphone series! It was a # 10on10 trip from the 1st generation to the 10th generation now.

# 108 I love MP. RT if you also like this #MadeInIndia phone.

And # Redmipic.twitter.com / fdkRhle0Ka

Manukumarjain (@manukumarjain) February 26, 2021

In addition, the Redmi Note 10 series will have a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is not yet clear if the AMOLED variant has it.







