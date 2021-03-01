Intel Rocket Lake Leaks claims the Core i9-1100K will be a $ 600 CPU





This site may earn affiliate commissions from the links on this page. Terms of service.

Intel’s Rocket Lake will be available next month, and while there’s still a lot of unknown chips, there are some different leaks that suggest Intel will raise prices in the 11th generation CPU family.

MilwaukeePC briefly posted a set of 14 Rocket Lake SKUs and price tags and then deleted the post again. That’s not a great list. As always, keep in mind that all rumors of pricing should be taken with a significant amount of salt until confirmed:

This constitutes a price increase of $ 100 for the Core i9-11900K, $ 105 for the 11900KF, and $ 50 for the Core i9-11900. Even cheaper chips such as the Core i7-11700 show an increase of $ 60 to $ 70. Even the Core i5-11500 is probably $ 234, as opposed to the current list price of $ 202.

Unfortunately, for those who wanted Intel to cut prices to make it more competitive with AMD, the company decided to raise it. Economically, it makes sense to do so. AMD ships literally all the CPUs it can manufacture, but due to TSMC’s capacity constraints, it is returning its market share to Intel. If Intel believes it can sell all the CPUs it can manufacture, there’s no reason not to charge it as much as possible.

Intel price increases only hurt Intel if it makes AMD a better choice. If you can’t buy an AMD CPU, it’s not a good choice. Today, CPUs such as the 5800X, 5900X, and 5950X are all very hard to find and sell well above MSRP. This reduces the risk Intel takes when raising prices.

Of course, none of this is suitable for what already looks like the worst year for PC construction. Things may not be as bad as expected (for example, at this point last year, analysts expected the PC to be in a significant recession in 2020), but at this point there is little hope of improvement. The chip shortage is currently projected to continue somewhere from the end of July to the end of the year. No one knows when to buy an RTX, RDNA2, or Ryzen 5000 CPU. No one knows when the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series S | X will definitely be in stock.

On paper, this kind of movement would be bad for Intel. The suggested retail price for the 5800X is $ 449, well below Intel’s target of $ 599 for the Core i9-11900K. Given that the prices people are paying have nothing to do with MSRP these days, it’s impossible to see how this is rocking.

One last thing to note. According to a recent analysis of the power behavior of Intel desktop CPUs, it doesn’t make sense to buy an expensive K-class CPU unless you intend to overclock. By default, 65W CPUs show the same clocking behavior as much higher power (and higher cost) CPUs, unless you take steps to force the motherboard to maintain TDP limits.

Do not buy a 65W chip, thinking that it will respect its thermal limits without having to manually adjust the UEFI. But don’t expect it to be significantly slower than the high watt model.

Read now:

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos