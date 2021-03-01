



Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is a crazy season, full of collaboration as hunters from other universes have been brought into the world of Fortnite by Agent Johnny.

Throughout the season, God of Wars Kratos, Hello Master Chief, Street Fighter Ryu and Chun-Li, Predator, Terminator, and even the Alien Zenomorph appeared in Season 5.

But with Season 5 ending in a few weeks, it’s time to look to the end of the season.

When will Fortnite Season 5 end?

According to the game’s Battle Pass screen, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 will end on March 16th.

This is also the time when Season 6 will be released.

Soon: Season 5 will end in just a few weeks.

Downtime is likely to begin at 4am Eastern Standard Time / 9am Greenwich Mean Time for Season 6 and will bring many new changes and additions to the game.

But before the end of Season 5, there is still another update.

15.50 update

A prominent leaker, Shiina, confirmed that the 15.50 update was being tested on a staging server.

These are private servers that Epic Games uses to play games and ensure that their builds are working before they are released to the public.

This means that the 15.50 update should arrive between March 2nd and 4th, but since Tuesday has been a consistent update date recently, it could arrive on March 2nd.

13th week assignment

There are still weeks to challenge giving players a lot of XP to try and finish the Battle Pass.

Check out the challenges for Week 13 below.

Scan the server with the Epic Quests Surface Hub (1) Throw fruit with Hunter’s Haven (3) Damage enemies with Hunter’s Haven, The Orchard, and Retail Row (300) Pistol damage (300) Bath in the purple pool of Steamy Stacks (1) Enter Zero Point (1) Destroy the Crystal Tree (5) Legendary QuestBuild Structure (60/120/180/240/300) Realsport101 is a retail website from one of the articles Click the link to to purchase. As Amazon Associates, we earn from eligible purchases. See Cookie Policy for more information. All prices listed were accurate at the time of issuance.

