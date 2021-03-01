A new Hyper Car-inspired Prime 2.0 skin is coming to VALORANT tomorrow. This includes Phantom and Karambit melee attacks.





VALORANT’s Prime Skin is some of the cleanest cosmetics for tactical shooters. And tomorrow we are getting more.

Riot today announced the Prime 2.0 skin, reviving the modern aesthetics of many other weapons. Bundles available over-the-counter tomorrow include Phantom, Frenzy, Bucky, Odin, and Columnbit-style melee attacks. According to senior weapon artist Chris Stone, if the Prime 1.0 line was a luxury sports car, the new series evolved into a “hypercar.”

“We were inspired by the many hypercar designs found at the Geneva Motor Show,” Stone said. “Specifically, the interaction between the side exhaust of the gun and FX was inspired by the flashback of the exhaust gas of a luxury car.”

When designing Prime 2.0, developers wanted to feel it was “more aggressive” than its predecessor. So they added more “horned shapes” and “radiant elements” from the front to the back of the weapon, Stone said.

To distinguish between Prime 2.0 and 1.0, Riot has omitted the trademark purple accent. Instead, the new cosmetics are covered in white, black and gold colors. And the Howlin’Wolf finisher animation is replaced by a barrel bull that throws the target into the air before it explodes.

When you purchase the entire bundle, the player runs 7,100 VP and throws in a player card, spray, and two gun buddies for free. If purchased separately, you will have to pay 1,775 VP for each gun skin and 3,550 VP for melee attacks.

This isn’t the first time Riot has added it to an existing VALORANT skinline. Glitchpop 2.0 was released last month and has revived many popular gun cyber themes such as Operator, Vandal and Phantom. The bundle also included an ax that was different from the typical knife melee attack.

Riot does not object to creating skins for existing skinlines, but there are no plans at this time.

“We were still collecting player feedback before deciding to add more skins for our existing skinline,” said art leader Sean Marino.

