The Power Mac G4 Cube design, popular with fans, is back





According to a recent Bloomberg report, Apple plans to bring back the iconic design of the Power Mac G4 Cube for the new Apple Silicon-powered Mac Pro.

The Mac Pro was last updated with a modular tower design in 2019, but as Apple moved its Mac lineup to its own custom silicon, starting with the M1 chips on the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini, Bloomberg next. “Mac Pro” will appear in.

Apple’s updated Mac Pro with an Apple silicone processor is less than half the size of the current Mac Pro tower and is expected to sit somewhere between the existing Mac Pro and Mac mini. Most interestingly, according to the report, the new “Mac Pro” design can “evoke nostalgia” for the Power Mac G4 Cube, mostly with an aluminum exterior.

The Power Mac G4 Cube was introduced in 2000 and was Apple’s first small desktop computer. The machine itself was hung in an acrylic glass housing, giving the impression of floating. The G4 Cube has no fans and is passively cooled through the grille at the top of the case.

Users can access the inside of the machine by flipping the machine and using the pop-out handles to slide the inside out of the shell. This is the same design as the 2013 or 2019 Mac Pro. Despite being a commercial failure, the G4 Cube was very popular with a small group of enthusiastic fans who praised its visionary design.

Apple is believed to be testing high-performance custom silicon chips with up to 32 high-performance cores for desktop computers, and is also developing graphic options for 16-32 cores. On high-end machines such as the Mac Pro, Apple is working on custom 64 and 128 core GPUs. This is much more powerful than the AMD graphics options Apple is currently using.

For professionals who may find the new Mac Pro design counterproductive, or simply not ready to migrate from Intel chips, Apple expects to continue offering Intel-based Mac Pros. It has been. This means that continuing to rely on Intel technology could be one of the only machines in the Mac lineup. This model will be sold with the Apple Silicon and Mac Pro, and is said to be the direct successor to the current Mac Pro, using the same design.

It hasn’t been announced when the two new Mac Pro models will be available, but it could happen within the two years that Apple began migrating to the Apple Silicon chip last June. Bloomberg said in a previous report that the “Apple Silicon” and “Mac Pro” will be available by 2022.

