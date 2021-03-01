Why Google Photos says photos shouldn’t be stored in “high quality”





Google Photos advises users to save their photos in their original quality to avoid pixelation, which may seem inconsistent with previous guidance.

According to the report, Google Photos emails users to save their photos in “original quality” format instead of “high quality” format to prevent quality degradation. This move follows last year’s announcement that users will no longer have access to unlimited free storage of high-quality photos from June 1, 2021. Visual quality is about the same as the original quality format when Google Photos was released. “

It dates back to 2015 and Google Photos is certainly one of the best photo and video cloud storage apps ever since. We also recently received a number of updates to improve functionality, including a new photo editor and a new video editor. Google’s decision to abolish unlimited free storage of high-quality photos has caused some surprises among users who felt they were back in the word, but Google said it would be offered forever. Never said, new storage limits don’t apply to photos already uploaded.

Keeping in mind that the unlimited storage offer has been removed, Google may have provided fresh guidance on the quality at which users store photos, according to Forbes reports. If a user’s photos count in the available storage space, their Google account can also be stored in the highest quality possible, whether it’s a free plan or a paid plan. On the other hand, the trade-off between lost quality and unlimited storage may have seemed more rational.

Google Photos Quality Guidance

However, some users may find that the difference in the wording of the new guidance compared to what was originally provided suggests a major difference in quality between the two formats that Google originally proposed. .. “Almost the same visual quality” is completely one with a quote from Google’s email that “original quality photos retain the most detail and can be magnified, cropped, and printed with less pixelation.” I do not do it. That said, it can be argued that this guidance goes without saying.

In other words, some people want to know if uploading a photo in high quality rather than the original quality is significantly lower than expected. Moreover, if the original image is not stored elsewhere, or if you feel the quality degradation is too great, there is no way to check the degree of quality degradation or get an uncompressed version of the photo. .. That said, if users have used high quality options in their services without worrying about them, they’re probably quite happy with the results they get. The difference in quality can be seen in the Google sample image at the top of this page, and users can decide for themselves.

